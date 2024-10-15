MicroStrategy has inspired companies globally, with Metaplanet and Samara AG following its lead by significantly increasing their Bitcoin reserves.

Samara AG plans to raise €30 million through a Nordic bond to boost their Bitcoin investments and alternative funds, subject to market conditions.

Since April 2024, Metaplanet has acquired 639.5 BTC, affirming its commitment to the cryptocurrency’s growing global investment role.

Announcements of large Bitcoin acquisitions have led to substantial share price rallies for Metaplanet and Samara, demonstrating the market’s positive response.

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy is becoming somewhat of a blueprint. The Tyson, Virginia-based company has amassed 252,220 Bitcoin since it started with its acquisition in 2020.

Japanese firm Metaplanet has become one of the first large corporations to “copy” from Saylor’s playbook and acquire BTC in large quantities.

German Firm Adds Bitcoin as Primary Reserve Asset

Now, Germany’s Samara Asset Group (SRAG) is joining in on the movement.

In a statement, Samara AG said they’ve appointed Pareto Securities to manage a series of investor meetings for a potential €30 million (AU$48.66 million) Nordic bond. The proceeds are intended to expand its alternative investment funds and increase its Bitcoin holdings, contingent on market conditions.

Related: SOL Traders Push Positive Social Sentiment Up, With 6 Bullish Posts Vs 1 Bearish

Samara stated that it uses BTC as its “primary treasury reserve asset”.

We, at @Samara_AG_, are excited to announce that we have mandated Pareto Securities as Sole Manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings. An up to €30m senior secured Nordic bond (the “Bond”) may follow subject to, inter alia, market conditions. The proceeds… pic.twitter.com/LUYdVsDrxy — Samara Asset Group (@Samara_AG_) October 14, 2024

Patrik Lowry, CEO of Samara, commented on the latest acquisition:

We are forever HODL’ers and believe technology best drives humanity forward! Patrik Lowry, CEO of Samara

It’s currently undisclosed how many BTC Samara Group holds. But the recent developments indicate that both Samara and Metaplanet are emulating Saylor’s buy-and-hold strategy.

Although their holdings are not significant enough yet to rival those of MSTR or Marathon Digital, as data shows.

Largest institutional holders of Bitcoin, source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

The other Saylor “copycat”, Metaplanet, only started buying Bitcoin in April of 2024, but has since managed to increase their holdings to 639.5 BTC with their most recent purchase of 108.78 BTC.

Metaplanet said in a statement that it remains committed to the asset and is convinced its global relevance will only increase. They said there’s “little doubt that Bitcoin now plays a role in the international investment and finance industry”.

Related: Michael Saylor Reveals MSTR Endgame, $100 Trillion at Stake

The share prices of Metaplanet and MicroStrategy usually rally following announcements of large Bitcoin purchases, and Samara is no different.

The share price of Samara went from a previous close of €1.91 (AU$3.09) to €2.44 (AU$3.95) on Monday’s close of the Frankfurt stock exchange – an increase of an impressive 27.75%.