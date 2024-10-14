Michael Saylor aims to transform MicroStrategy into the leading Bitcoin bank, leveraging debt, equity, and financial instruments tied to BTC.

The executive chairman predicts bitcoin’s price will reach millions of dollars in the coming decades, positioning MicroStrategy to grow into a trillion-dollar company as bitcoin’s market capitalisation expands.

He believes MicroStrategy’s approach is hard to replicate due to its unique ability to bridge traditional financial markets and Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy’s founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has laid out an ambitious vision for his company: to become the world’s leading Bitcoin bank.

MicroStrategy has made headlines over the past few years for its aggressive bitcoin acquisitions, starting in 2020. The company now holds over 252,000 BTC, worth more than US$15B (AU$22.28B), making it the largest corporate BTC holder globally, surpassing BTC miner Marathon Digital.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin, and More Bitcoin

Saylor envisions a future where MicroStrategy holds significant assets in the form of equity, debt, and preferred stock tied to Bitcoin. In a note to clients seen by The Block, Saylor said the endgame is for MicroStrategy to control up to US$150B (AU$222B) in Bitcoin-related financial instruments:

This is the most valuable asset in the world. The endgame is to be the leading Bitcoin bank, or merchant bank, or you could call it a Bitcoin finance company. If we end up with $20bn of converts, $20bn of preferred stock, $10bn of debt and say $50bn billion of some kind of debt instrument and structures instrument, we’ll have $100-$150bn of Bitcoin. Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy

Saylor also expects BTC’s price to reach millions of dollars in the next 20 years or so. With Bitcoin’s market capitalisation expanding that high, MicroStrategy could grow into a trillion-dollar company, he said:

Bitcoin is going to go to millions a coin, you know, and then we create a trillion dollar company. Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy

The company’s strategy is built on long-term confidence in Bitcoin’s deflationary nature. He argues that MicroStrategy’s model of borrowing capital at low interest rates to invest in BTC is more profitable than lending out the coin due to its high returns.

In his view, this approach minimises counterparty risk and offers superior returns compared to traditional banking models.

No Competition

MicroStrategy’s unique position is difficult for others to replicate. According to Saylor, the company’s ability to bridge USD and Bitcoin markets through convertible debt and other instruments makes it a pioneer in Bitcoin finance.

While companies like Marathon Digital Holdings and Japanese firm Metaplanet, are following suit, Saylor expects more Bitcoin miners and exchanges to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in the future.