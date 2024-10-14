Haven’t we heard this one before?

After previously announcing the end to its original mining phase, then delaying the airdrop and launching a new “Chill Phase” mini-season to fill the gap, the developers of Telegram crypto game X Empire have once more announced the impending end of gameplay ahead of the planned airdrop.

On Friday, X Empire said that the X token on The Open Network (TON) will launch on October 24, with the airdrop to players set to take place on the same date. Now we know that the current “Chill Phase” season will finish up on Thursday, October 17 at 6pm UTC, giving players a few more days to rack up in-game progress ahead of the token drop.

X Empire will again cut off gameplay a week before the planned airdrop to finish calculations and prepare for the token launch and airdrop claims. A tweet from the project says that the claim process will begin on Friday, though the token itself won’t be available for trading until October 24.

Originally launched as Musk Empire in July, X Empire took the tap-to-earn premise of games like Hamster Kombat and Notcoin and let you upgrade and customize a cartoonish version of Elon Musk, letting you spend your in-game cash to boost his attributes and businesses.

Since rebranding to X Empire, the game has added more features and expanded beyond the original Musk theme, adding avatars based on other crypto figures like Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

X Empire will hand out 75% of its 690 billion token supply to players, with the remaining chunk of tokens saved for future rewards and incentives.