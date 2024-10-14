Global Affairs Canada, today announced that six Indian diplomats and consular officials had received a notice of expulsion from Canada in relation to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) gathered information that established linkages between the investigation and agents of the Government of India. In order to further the investigation and allow the RCMP to interview relevant individuals, India was asked to waive diplomatic and consular immunities and to cooperate in the investigation. Regrettably, as India did not agree and given the ongoing public safety concerns for Canadians, Canada served notices of expulsion to these individuals. Subsequent to those notices, India announced it would withdraw its officials.

Canada and India have over 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our countries share important historic, business and people-to-people ties. Canada took this decision as its main interest remains the safety and security of all Canadians, defending our sovereignty and upholding the rule of law. Canada will continue to work diligently to do everything it can to keep Canadians safe now, and into the future. Dialogue with India continues through our High Commission in Delhi.

