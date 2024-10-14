Looking for some great games to play on your PlayStation 5 without paying a dime? Here are our favorite PS5 freebies right now.

Video game consoles are expensive. To take home a PlayStation 5, you’re looking at $450 for the minimum point of entry. While there was probably at least one game that led you to buy the system in the first place, the other games out there are expensive, with many of them ringing up at $70 at the register.

And that game you bought with the system—even if it’s a super-long game like Horizon Forbidden West, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, or Metaphor: ReFantazio—is eventually going to feel old enough that you want something new. But you don’t have to drop another bundle of cash to find something fun to play right away.

That’s where free-to-play games come in. There are tons of them out there. Lots of them are still pretty forgettable, but there are a few gems out there that are worth the time they ask you to invest. Most of these games offer in-game purchases in the form of additional characters, outfits, and feature expansions, though the best freebies give you plenty to play and enjoy without spending a dime.

Here are our favorite free games on PlayStation 5 right now.

(Editor’s note: All of the games on this list are traditional “Web2” games with no crypto elements. However, if you’re looking for a compelling crypto game on PS5, Off the Grid just launched in early access and could be a future contender for this list.)

Astro’s Playroom

Back in the old days, game consoles often came with a pack-in game to sweeten the deal of paying a few hundred dollars. That’s not usually the case anymore, but Sony bundled its latest console with a free game you shouldn’t miss.

Astro’s Playroom is a small-but-fun game designed to highlight the features of the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller, showing off features like resistive triggers and haptic feedback. On top of that, though, it’s a fun, cute little game that takes you through PlayStation history.

If you like it, developer Team Asobi recently released a full-size game in the same vein, titled Astro Bot, which arrived to broadly rave reviews. Astro’s Playroom is also a complete package—there’s nothing extra to buy here even if you want to.

The Finals

The Finals is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that frames its action as a sort of virtual tournament. Teams of three players drop into a map, which is often styled after a city or particular setting, and are tasked with something like capturing a point in the locale.

The twist, though, is that just about everything on the map is destructible. If someone’s on the other side of a wall that you want to get through, just throw a grenade and start shooting. Of course, that can be turned on you, too. It lends a new kind of creativity to an oft-tired genre.

Fortnite

Sure, everyone and their little brother plays Fortnite. But that’s for a reason. Take it from someone who resisted the hype for a few years and now plays it three nights a week minimum. It helps if you have a sibling or a few friends to play with, but a competitive spirit is enough, too.

Fortnite isn’t just a battle royale shooter: It’s a constantly evolving game. Weapons cycle in and out every couple of months, plus exciting ways to get around the map like Spider-Man gloves, Iron Man boots, cyberpunk swords, and Attack on Titan Omni-Gear come in and mix things up. Guns and cars have been moddable, new modes pop up regularly, and there’s also bonus stuff like the Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and countless user-created ways to play the game.

Genshin Impact

Sure, your friends with Nintendo Switch consoles might be enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. But if you have a PlayStation, the next-best thing is Genshin Impact, an free-to-play anime-style action RPG that emphasizes exploration. The game has hundreds of hours of content, including a dedicated campaign that can be played by yourself.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an isometric, always-online action game in the style of the Diablo series. There are plenty of ways to spend money on it if you want to, but you can finish the campaign without spending a cent if you prefer. The game has an intimidatingly huge skill tree that will give you almost infinite options if you like tinkering with character classes and builds.

The Sims 4

Not every game needs to have guns and swords and combat, though. Starting a couple of years ago, The Sims 4 is a free-to-play game available on a variety of consoles and platforms. The base game offers everything it did at launch, so you can live out your digital life without spending a thing. If you like it, though, EA has piles and piles of extras, from expansions that add major features to object packs that just add new furniture.

Warframe

Warframe is a hard game to explain. In its most basic form, it’s a third-person action RPG with stealth elements. But since its release, the game has received massive support from its developer, with updates that have added piles and piles of lore to consume and explore. The game features deep customization options for your Warframe—basically a biomechanical ninja suit—and fun combat mechanics, including a fan-favorite dash move.

