Flowlie is a comprehensive business tool designed to streamline the fundraising process for founders and entrepreneurs. With Flowlie, you can spend less time fundraising and more time building your business. Whether you are raising Seed or Series A funding, Flowlie has the solutions to help you succeed.

Features

Investor Database: Discover hundreds of VC and angel investors, along with detailed information on their investment preferences. Use Flowlie’s AI fit score to focus on investors who are most likely to invest in your business.

Pipeline Tracking: Keep track of investors in your private customizable pipeline, monitoring your progress towards the fundraising goal.

Shareable One-Pager: Share your deck, data room (password-protected), and key information via a secure link. Easily modify the information at any time to keep investors updated.

Views Tracking: Track who has viewed your one-pager and follow up with the most engaged investors to close the round faster.

Testimonials from satisfied clients highlight the value of Flowlie, with founders and CEOs praising the tool for its simplicity and effectiveness. Whether you are looking for a service or prefer to utilize the technology behind it, Flowlie has the solutions to meet your needs.

If you are tired of spending endless hours on fundraising and want to focus on growing your business, consider using Flowlie to streamline the process.

Pricing

Flowlie offers a Free plan with limited features, a Pro plan for $60/month with additional features like full investor database and unlimited tracking, and Seed & Growth plans with expert advice and 75 AI credits per month.

