FlairAi is an innovative AI design tool that enables businesses to create stunning product photoshoots with ease. By using artificial intelligence, teams can collaborate in real-time to build visually appealing scenes that bring products to life. With features such as drag-and-drop props, customizable templates, and AI editing tools, FlairAi makes it simple to test design concepts and create captivating imagery that resonates with customers.

Features

Build AI product photoshoots in real-time

Stage scenes digitally with drag & drop props

Mix & match products with templates

Collaborate with your team effortlessly

Fashion photoshoot feature for clothing and jewelry

AI editing tools for picture-perfect designs

Train AI on any product, aesthetic, or clothing with no experience needed

Whether you are looking to enhance your product photoshoots, create on-model imagery for fashion items, or simply streamline your design process, FlairAi has the tools you need to succeed. With the ability to build reusable templates at scale and customize designs to fit your brand’s aesthetic, FlairAi is a versatile solution for businesses of all sizes.

Pricing

FlairAi offers a free plan with limited features and paid plans starting at $10 per month for Pro, $35 per month for Pro+, and a customizable Enterprise plan with advanced features like custom model training and unlimited API access.

Visit flair.ai for more.

