In today’s fast-paced business environment, managing an office efficiently is crucial for productivity and cost-effectiveness. Dibsido is an innovative app that offers seamless workplace bookings and essential office tools to streamline office management routines. Whether you are a small business or a large corporation, Dibsido can help you optimize your office operations.

Features

Dibsido simplifies workplace bookings and office management tasks, offering a range of features to make your life easier. Here are some key features of the Dibsido app:

Ease of Use: Dibsido is designed to be user-friendly, with a simple interface that anyone can use, even those without technical expertise. Say goodbye to chaotic excel spreadsheets and hello to a more efficient way of managing your office.

Workplace Bookings: With Dibsido, you can easily book desks, parking spaces, company cars, and even organize carpools. Employees can book a desk with just one click, reducing the cost of running the office and providing flexibility for staff members.

Desk Booking Software: The desk booking software allows for bookings for half a day, a full day, or a week, the ability to assign desks, filter desks by attributes, automatic checking of booking usage using QR codes, and an overview of office occupancy. This helps you save costs and enables employees to book desks as needed.

Office Management: Dibsido also offers features for office management, including a guestbook, package register, incident reports, office notices, and a hybrid scheduler. You can track the arrivals and departures of guests in your office, maintain visitor records, report staff visits, and send confirmation emails to guests.

Dibsido is particularly beneficial for office managers, providing a perfect overview of workplace usage and who is in the office at any given moment. With minimal effort, office managers can stay on top of the fleet agenda, receive alerts for service dates, and be notified of expiring vignettes.

Dibsido can easily integrate with commonly used tools, such as Google or Microsoft accounts, Google or Outlook calendars, and Slack. This seamless integration makes it easy to incorporate Dibsido into your existing workflows and systems.

Pricing

Dibsido offers a free 14-day trial, with customized plans for desk booking, parking, and office management. Pricing options include Starter at 1.3EUR per user/month, Standard at 1.5EUR per user/month, Pro at 2EUR per user/month, and Enterprise plan available upon request.

