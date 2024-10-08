Welcome to this week’s edition of Tech Tuesday, where we explore the latest tools and trends transforming the business landscape.

Today, we’re diving into customer support and service management tools—the essential solutions that can help streamline operations, personalize customer interactions, and ultimately delight your customers.

With a crowded marketplace of platforms, selecting the right one can be overwhelming, but we’re here to break down the top contenders that stand out for their powerful features and adaptability. Let’s get started on finding the best tools to elevate your customer experience.

Formitize



Formitize is SAAS at its best; a complete global online platform facilitating service management and customer support at its finest. Jobs are managed and scheduled in the Jobs Module. The Cloud Scheduler is all about automating mundane, time-consuming and repetitive tasks so you and your team can focus on the customer experience.

The entire job is managed on the same platform which means that customers have a more holistic experience and staff can retrieve and log information seamlessly.

Zoom

Zoom Contact Center is an AI-powered, omnichannel contact center platform that helps businesses provide prompt, accurate, and personalised responses to their customers over a variety of channels. Unlike most CCaaS solutions that are only optimised for voice, Zoom Contact Center is the first omnichannel cloud contact centre platform that is optimised for video and intentionally supports a robust suite of channels, including voice and video, SMS, and webchat.

Zoom Contact Center answers the growing need for an all-in-one unified communications platform and contact centre solution. An integrated contact centre experience helps organisations remove the barriers that lead teams to work in silos and instead, increases employee collaboration and productivity. Even better, this integration lessens the burden for IT teams by deploying the same Zoom application.

Zendesk

Zendesk is one of the most popular customer support tools, known for its easy-to-use interface and scalability. It provides an omnichannel solution, combining email, chat, social media, and voice support in a single platform.

Ticketing system, live chat, help center, community forums, automation workflows, and analytics. Businesses of all sizes looking for a robust support system with strong integration capabilities.

Freshdesk

Freshdesk by Freshworks offers an intuitive and affordable support solution. It’s cloud-based and comes with a variety of features that help streamline customer support operations, like automation and AI-based ticketing.Multi-channel support, AI chatbots, ticketing automation, collaboration tools, and self-service portals. Small to mid-sized businesses seeking an affordable yet comprehensive customer service management solution.

Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud is a powerful service management platform, particularly well-suited for organizations that need advanced CRM integration. It offers AI-driven insights and automation to optimize support processes.

Case management, omnichannel routing, AI-based recommendations (Einstein AI), customer self-service, and integration with Salesforce CRM. Larger enterprises that already use Salesforce products and need a highly integrated customer support solution.

HubSpot Service Hub

HubSpot Service Hub is part of the HubSpot ecosystem, designed to offer a seamless customer experience alongside their sales and marketing tools.

It provides a well-rounded set of features to manage customer inquiries and deliver support effectively. Ticketing system, customer feedback surveys, knowledge base, live chat, automation, and reporting tools. Businesses looking for an all-in-one platform to manage marketing, sales, and support, especially those that prioritize a unified customer experience.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.