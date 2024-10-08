BeforeSunset AI is a powerful tool designed to help business professionals organize their daily tasks and increase productivity. By utilizing intelligent planning features, BeforeSunset AI can assist you in creating a structured schedule that suits your specific needs. With the aim of optimizing your workflow and ensuring tasks are completed efficiently, BeforeSunset AI is trusted by over 50,000 individuals.

Features

AI Scheduling

Feeling overwhelmed by the number of tasks on your plate? BeforeSunset AI offers AI Scheduling, allowing you to select your preferred planning technique while letting AI optimize your day using proven productivity methods. This feature ensures that your tasks are scheduled in the most productive manner possible.

Feeling overwhelmed by the number of tasks on your plate? BeforeSunset AI offers AI Scheduling, allowing you to select your preferred planning technique while letting AI optimize your day using proven productivity methods. This feature ensures that your tasks are scheduled in the most productive manner possible. Find Optimal Time

Never waste a moment of your day. BeforeSunset AI helps you find the optimal time to complete your tasks, ensuring that you make the most of your time and minimize wasted efforts.

Never waste a moment of your day. BeforeSunset AI helps you find the optimal time to complete your tasks, ensuring that you make the most of your time and minimize wasted efforts. Weekly & Monthly View

Plan ahead and manage your tasks effectively by using the Weekly and Monthly views provided by BeforeSunset AI. These views allow you to see the bigger picture and strategize your task schedule for the weeks and months ahead.

Plan ahead and manage your tasks effectively by using the Weekly and Monthly views provided by BeforeSunset AI. These views allow you to see the bigger picture and strategize your task schedule for the weeks and months ahead. Mobile App

Access your task list and schedule from anywhere with the BeforeSunset AI mobile app. Available on all devices, the web and mobile apps provide seamless convenience for managing your tasks on the go.

Access your task list and schedule from anywhere with the BeforeSunset AI mobile app. Available on all devices, the web and mobile apps provide seamless convenience for managing your tasks on the go. To-do Management

Never miss a deadline again with BeforeSunset AI’s comprehensive to-do management system. Keep track of all your tasks with due dates, reminders, and deadlines, ensuring that no task goes unfinished.

Other Key Features

30-day Versioning

Review your progress over time by looking back on your past 30 days of to-dos.

Review your progress over time by looking back on your past 30 days of to-dos. Note-Taking

Easily take notes about any task or track task-related information all in one place, thanks to the power of AI.

Easily take notes about any task or track task-related information all in one place, thanks to the power of AI. Subtasks

Create subtasks within to-do details to break down larger tasks and make completion more manageable.

Create subtasks within to-do details to break down larger tasks and make completion more manageable. Task Auto-Move

Automatically roll over incomplete tasks to the next day to ensure they are not forgotten.

Automatically roll over incomplete tasks to the next day to ensure they are not forgotten. Integrations

Enhance your planning experience with all the necessary integrations to streamline your workflow.

Whether you are a business owner, manager, or team leader, BeforeSunset AI can help you stay organized, focused, and in control of your daily tasks.

Pricing

BeforeSunset offers three pricing plans: Free, Pro ($8/monthly or $96 yearly), and Team Pro ($12 per member/monthly or $144 yearly). Each plan includes a variety of features such as AI assistant, calendar integrations, time tracking, and more.

Visit beforesunset.ai for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.