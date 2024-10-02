Local retailers are set for a valuable opportunity to future-proof their businesses as Ku-ring-gai and Willoughby City Councils invite them to the “Retail Therapy event.

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 30, from 7 to 9 am AEDT, at the Zenith Theatre and Convention Centre in Chatswood, this event promises two hours packed with insights, expert advice, and networking opportunities designed specifically for retail success in the evolving market.

The event is crafted to inspire and inform local retail entrepreneurs and is tailored to help them overcome challenges and leverage opportunities as they head into 2025. With a focus on business growth, the future of retail, and practical strategies, participants will hear from industry and business experts on how to adapt and thrive in the increasingly competitive retail landscape.

Expert panelists and local success stories will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what has worked for them, sharing actionable ideas that can be applied immediately to improve retail business operations.

Key Highlights:

Expert Insights: Hear from industry leaders and local success stories on the latest retail trends and strategies.

Hear from industry leaders and local success stories on the latest retail trends and strategies. Practical Advice: Learn actionable tips and strategies to improve your retail business operations.

Learn actionable tips and strategies to improve your retail business operations. Networking Opportunities: Connect with other local retailers and build valuable relationships.

Connect with other local retailers and build valuable relationships. Council Support: Discover the resources and initiatives available to support small businesses in the area.

Who should attend

This event is ideal for retailers in Sydney’s North Shore, as well as those considering starting a retail business in the area. It’s also a great opportunity for key personnel within retail businesses looking to stay updated on industry trends and best practices.

Why attend

This event offers retailers the chance to:

Gain valuable insights from industry experts and successful local retailers.

Participate in discussions focused on real challenges and actionable solutions.

Understand the latest trends and expectations for the retail industry.

Get direct support from Ku-ring-gai and Willoughby City Councils.

Event details

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 30, 7 – 9 AM AEDT

Location: Zenith Theatre and Convention Centre, Chatswood

Tickets: Bookings are required, and spaces are limited.

