From 30 September to 2 October, 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (hereinafter, the Office) organized a study visit for a delegation from Kazakhstan to Helsinki, Finland. The visit was part of the extrabudgetary project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Development of Effective Policies to Counter Cybercrimes (Phase I)”, implemented by the Office in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, and with the support of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The delegation included representatives from both the Ministry of Interior and the Presidential Administration, with the primary objective of exchanging experiences and learning from Finland’s best practices in combating cybercrime. As a signatory of the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, Finland possesses extensive expertise and knowledge in this critical area. The visit aimed to strengthen co-operation between the two countries and enhance Kazakhstan’s capacities to effectively address the challenges posed by cybercrime.

During the visit, the visiting delegation engaged in a series of high-level meetings with key government institutions of Finland. This included discussions with Antti Salminen, State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior of Finland, providing the delegation with a unique opportunity to explore Finland’s approaches to cybercrime prevention and its training systems. The delegation also met with representatives from several agencies actively involved in developing and implementing policies to counter cybercrime. These agencies included the Ministry of Interior, the National Bureau of Investigation, the National Police Board, the Customs Service, and the Police University College of Finland. Each meeting provided valuable insights into Finland’s robust legal and operational framework for tackling cybercrime.

The visit facilitated discussions on creating an effective legal framework for combating cybercrime and integrating advanced technologies into Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies. In addition, the visiting delegation gained first-hand insights into Finland’s cybercrime prevention techniques and training programmes, which can be adapted to Kazakhstan’s specific needs.

This study visit marks a significant step toward strengthening international co-operation between Kazakhstan, Finland, and the OSCE in the fight against cybercrime and improving training methodologies. The knowledge gained and experiences shared will contribute to the development and implementation of a more effective national policy in Kazakhstan concerning the identification, investigation, prevention, and mitigation of cybercrime, particularly in light of the country’s forthcoming accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

