India is set to emerge as the largest social media market by 2029, with its user base projected to grow by 51% to 1.3 billion users, according to data from OnlyAccounts.io.

This surge comes as the global social media audience surpassed 4.15 billion in 2024, with China currently holding the largest share.

While China has long dominated the social media landscape, India is on track to gain twice the number of new users as China and the United States combined, with an anticipated addition of 445 million new users over the next five years. In contrast, China is expected to add 202 million new users during the same period, representing a 55% decrease compared to India’s growth.

Factors Driving Growth

The remarkable increase in social media consumption in India can be attributed to several key factors. The availability of affordable smartphones and data plans has granted millions of previously offline Indians access to the internet. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy have empowered more people to navigate online platforms. Coupled with a tech-savvy youth population eager to embrace new technologies, India is witnessing an explosion in social media engagement.

As of now, popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp play a central role in the daily lives of millions of Indians, solidifying the country’s status as one of the fastest-growing social media markets worldwide.

Projected User Growth

According to Statista, India’s social media user base is projected to swell by 445 million users by 2029, with every fourth new user globally expected to hail from India. By that time, Indians will constitute approximately one-fifth of all social media users worldwide.

This anticipated growth aligns with survey findings from the Delhi-based NGO Esya Centre and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, which revealed that nearly 90% of internet users in India are active on social media daily. On average, these users spend 1.5 hours per day on various social media platforms.

As India prepares to claim the title of the largest social media market, the global landscape is poised for a significant transformation, with the country ready to take the lead in digital engagement.

