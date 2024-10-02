Discover more Ai business tools .

In the fast-paced world of business, providing a seamless and secure user experience is paramount. This is where Descope comes in – a no-code workflow tool designed to streamline customer authentication and identity management for any customer-facing application. With Descope, businesses can enhance security, improve user experience, and eliminate identity silos that may be hindering growth.

Features

Lower Overheads: Descope offers passwordless authentication options such as passkeys, magic links, and social logins to improve user experience and prevent password-based attacks.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Easily add risk-based MFA and step-up controls to ensure secure user journeys.

Identity Federation: Unify customer identities across all business-facing and internal applications to create a seamless experience for users.

Fraud Prevention: Stop bots and login fraud with third-party connectors like reCAPTCHA and Traceable to enhance security measures.

B2B Enterprise Readiness: Descope provides capabilities such as Single Sign-On (SSO), SCIM, and authorization to meet the expectations of enterprise customers.

No-Code Platform: Build and customize user journeys including signup, login, MFA, and step-up controls using a visual workflow interface.

Flexible User Management: Manage identities across the user journey, validate user identifiers, add granular access control capabilities, and empower end-users with self-service experiences.

Security Measures: Descope helps businesses shut the door on cybercriminals with account takeover protection, bot attack prevention, and step-up authentication for added security.

Third-Party Integrations: Enrich user journeys with connectors and explore integrations without changing your primary Identity Provider (IdP).

If you are a business looking to enhance security, improve user experience, and streamline customer authentication and identity management processes, Descope may be the tool you are looking for. Built by a team with decades of experience in security, Descope exceeds industry standards to keep your organization and user data safe and compliant.

Pricing

Descope offers three pricing plans: Free Forever for up to 7500 MAUs, Pro with custom pricing starting at $0.05 per user, and Enterprise with dedicated support and custom pricing. Startups can apply for a free Pro Tier plan for one year.

