SpreadSimple is a innovative tool that allows business owners to create feature-rich websites using Google Sheets, all without the need for coding knowledge. This no-code website builder enables users to easily manage website content directly from a Google Sheet, with all changes automatically reflected on the website.

Features

SpreadSimple offers a range of features that make it a valuable tool for businesses:

Manage website content from Google Sheets: Utilize the power of Google Sheets to efficiently manage inventory, prices, orders, and more.

Blazing fast setup: Save time with a quick and easy setup process that gets you up and running in just 20 minutes.

Modern, feature-rich websites with no code: Create visually appealing and functional websites without the need for coding skills, complete with features like filtering, sorting, lead collection forms, SEO optimization, and more.

Other Features:

Promo codes

Payment gateways

Navigation aliases

Always up-to-date data management

Item details pages

Order forms

Item variations

With SpreadSimple, users can also connect their websites with various tools and services to further enhance their online presence.

With its user-friendly interface, seamless Google Sheets integration, and powerful features, SpreadSimple offers a convenient and efficient solution for building and managing websites.

Pricing

SpreadSimple offers three pricing plans: Starter at $1290/month, Business at $1390/month, and Connect at $2090/month. All plans include features like custom domains, SEO settings, and accepting payments. Users can start with a free plan and upgrade as they grow.

