SpreadSimple is a innovative tool that allows business owners to create feature-rich websites using Google Sheets, all without the need for coding knowledge. This no-code website builder enables users to easily manage website content directly from a Google Sheet, with all changes automatically reflected on the website.
Features
SpreadSimple offers a range of features that make it a valuable tool for businesses:
- Manage website content from Google Sheets: Utilize the power of Google Sheets to efficiently manage inventory, prices, orders, and more.
- Blazing fast setup: Save time with a quick and easy setup process that gets you up and running in just 20 minutes.
- Modern, feature-rich websites with no code: Create visually appealing and functional websites without the need for coding skills, complete with features like filtering, sorting, lead collection forms, SEO optimization, and more.
Other Features:
- Promo codes
- Payment gateways
- Navigation aliases
- Always up-to-date data management
- Item details pages
- Order forms
- Item variations
With SpreadSimple, users can also connect their websites with various tools and services to further enhance their online presence.
With its user-friendly interface, seamless Google Sheets integration, and powerful features, SpreadSimple offers a convenient and efficient solution for building and managing websites.
Pricing
SpreadSimple offers three pricing plans: Starter at $1290/month, Business at $1390/month, and Connect at $2090/month. All plans include features like custom domains, SEO settings, and accepting payments. Users can start with a free plan and upgrade as they grow.
Visit spreadsimple.com for more.
