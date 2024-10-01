Discover more Ai business tools.

BookLikeABoss is a comprehensive business tool designed to automate scheduling and manage appointments effortlessly. With fully customizable booking pages for both individuals and teams, this tool streamlines the booking process and makes it easy for clients to schedule appointments.

Features

Fully Customizable Booking Pages: BookLikeABoss offers fully customizable booking pages that are visually appealing, run smoothly, and facilitate sales.

Customize Everything: Customize testimonials, photos, videos, live events, memberships, subscriptions, digital/physical products, offline payments, donations, tips, and FAQs to match your brand.

A Complete Booking Solution: Whether you’re offering virtual consultations, services, or managing a team, BookLikeABoss provides everything you need to turn visitors into bookings and sales on professional, custom-branded booking pages.

Page Features: Create polished and professional booking pages that showcase your full value, address sales-blocking questions, and include all your offerings.

Schedule Management: Prevent overbookings, control your availability, reduce no-shows, and sync your calendar with iCloud, Google, Office, Exchange, and Outlook.

Payment Processing: Offer various payment options, save clients money, and have complete control over digital products, calendar-based services, and custom booking options.

Team Collaboration: BookLikeABoss supports both freelancers and teams, offering unlimited booking pages, customized branding, automated reminders, video/photo display, FAQs, and testimonials.

Integrations: Seamlessly connect with popular apps like Zoom, WordPress, Zapier, Google Analytics, and more to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Whether you’re an individual freelancer or part of a large team, BookLikeABoss provides the tools necessary to simplify scheduling, enhance client interactions, and elevate your business’s efficiency and professionalism.

Pricing

BookLikeABoss offers flexible pricing plans for freelancers and teams. For freelancers, Espresso plan is $10/mo, Mocha is $12/mo, Cappuccino is $20/mo, and Latte is $30/mo. Team plan is $29.16/mo for 3 users, and customizable for more users. All plans are billed yearly and monthly.

Visit blab.co for more.

