In today’s fast-paced business world, time is a precious commodity that should not be wasted on manual data collection and analysis. Adriel offers a solution to this common challenge by providing a modern Ad Operations platform that automates these processes, allowing business managers to make effective decisions faster and more efficiently.

Features

Get all data in one place: Adriel collects data from over 650 sources, allowing businesses to centralize and normalize their data assets for easy access and use.

Insights for growth: Connect data from paid ad channels, analytics, and more to Adriel with just a few clicks, and visualize this data in white-labeled dashboards and reports to streamline communication with teams and clients.

Better data-driven decisions: Stay in control of your business operations by transforming cross-platform insights into action directly from your dashboard, helping you reach your advertising goals effectively.

Adriel is more than just an AdOps platform – it is your entire stack in one place. With real-time dashboards, automated performance tracking, a no-code ETL process, and soon-to-be-released ad generation and launching tools, Adriel caters to the needs of businesses handling complex marketing campaigns.

By bidding farewell to endless spreadsheets, PDFs, and back-and-forth emails, Adriel provides unified, business-ready data at your team’s fingertips anytime, anywhere. Save over 45 hours per week on reporting and get valuable time back to focus on growing your business.

Getting started with Adriel is a breeze – create an account, connect your data sources from a list of 650+ connectors, and visualize your data with ready-made templates or customize your own dashboard.

Pricing

Adriel offers customizable pricing plans for teams, enterprises, and agencies with features like advanced connectors, unlimited dashboards, and personalized onboarding. Prices are custom and suited for businesses of all sizes.

