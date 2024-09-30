Cloudflare has launched an exciting new initiative aimed at empowering startups by offering up to $250,000 in credits for use on its Developer Platform.

Recognizing the myriad challenges founders and developers face in today’s competitive landscape, this program seeks to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with launching and scaling innovative applications.

High operational costs can often stifle creativity and slow down the development process. With this new program, Cloudflare aims to eliminate friction, reduce expenses, and expedite application development, enabling startups to get their apps up and running in hours instead of days.

How startups can utilize the credits

The credits can be applied to a variety of products within the Cloudflare Developer Platform, allowing startups to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance their projects. Here’s a breakdown of how startups can make the most of these credits:

R2: Utilize global storage solutions for analytics, data sharing, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) tasks, or training models for AI applications. R2 ensures that data is accessible and manageable across diverse environments.

Workers and Pages: Create collaborative, global, and interactive applications that operate seamlessly across different geographies. Cloudflare Workers allows developers to run JavaScript at the edge, ensuring low latency and fast response times.

Images and Stream: Develop real-time and rich-media applications that engage users with dynamic content. The platform offers tools for efficient image optimization and video streaming, enhancing user experience.

D1: Take advantage of scalable, serverless databases with D1. This database solution allows startups to manage data effortlessly without the hassle of infrastructure management.

: Take advantage of scalable, serverless databases with D1. This database solution allows startups to manage data effortlessly without the hassle of infrastructure management. Queues: Build event-driven systems with decoupled services, facilitating efficient communication between various components of an application. This can greatly enhance scalability and resilience.

What can you use the credits for?

The credits can be applied across all Cloudflare Developer Platform products, including Argo and Cache Reserve. Additionally, participants will receive up to three Enterprise-level domains, which come with essential features such as CDN, DDoS protection, DNS, WAF, Zero Trust, and other security and performance products for your website.

Who can use the credits?

To be eligible for the Startup Program, startups must meet the following criteria:

Must be building a software-based product or service.

Founded within the last 5 years (2019-2024).

(2019-2024). Must have raised between $50,000 and $5,000,000 in funding. For those who haven’t yet raised at least $50,000, lower credit amounts are available. Use the promo code “BOOTSTRAPPED” to apply.

in funding. Must have a LinkedIn profile, a valid website, and an email address.

Bonus: Being part of an approved accelerator enhances your application.

What will you build?

We’re eager to see what you create! Please share your projects with us, as we want to support you in any way possible. If you’re actively using Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, we’d love to feature your work on our Built with Cloudflare site. If you’re looking for more resources or access to funding, consider applying for our Workers Launchpad Program. This program runs for several months and offers participants hands-on bootcamp sessions, Solutions Architect office hours, introductions to VCs, and opportunities to present at Demo Day.

For more details on how to qualify, check out the blog [here].

