Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged three men and seized three stolen cars following a call to a fast-food carpark in Clayton South yesterday.

Officers were first called to the Audsley Street carpark following reports three people were seen acting suspiciously in a car about 2.30pm.

It is alleged the car was stolen along with two others in the carpark where three men were arrested.

Two Mazda CX5’s and a Toyota Prado were seized after a search of the vehicles allegedly uncovered a knife, high powered laser, quantity of prescription medications and alleged methylamphetamine and property suspected as stolen.

Two Endeavour Hills men, both aged 29 and a 30-year-old Springvale man were all charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, going equipped to steal and other related offences.

They have been bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 28 November.

Police would like to thank members of the Clayton community who assisted with information leading to the arrests.

