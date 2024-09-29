A widely followed crypto analyst believes Bitcoin (BTC) may hit six figures before the year’s end as the top digital asset by market cap reclaims the $65,000 level.

Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 725,400 followers on the social media platform X that Bitcoin may increase more than 53% from its current value.

He believes that the Fed rate cuts and increasing global liquidity are bullish catalysts for Bitcoin and other digital assets.

“Gold continues to push higher, while silver has reached the highest price level in a decade. Global liquidity is significantly increasing and altcoins have barely started. Before the end of the year, we’re likely seeing Bitcoin trading between $90,000-$100,000.”

The analyst says that Bitcoin’s recent breakout into the $65,000 range puts the flagship crypto on track to take out its all-time high of about $74,000. He adds that many altcoins are already starting to rally.

“Bitcoin is about to break $65,000 and get the show going towards a new ATH (all-time high). Altcoins are ready to wake up some more and pull another 2x.”

The analyst also says that altcoins are likely to remain in an uptrend for the months ahead.

“Altcoins are waking up significantly, but this is nothing compared to what we’re going to be seeing in the coming six months. It’s going to be glorious. It already is.”

Bitcoin is trading for $65,929 at time of writing, up 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

Generated Image: Midjourney