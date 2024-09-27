Ethereum’s new phone, xFone, is set to take on Solana’s blockchain-powered phone market with the upcoming launch of xForge. This new handset, designed to integrate blockchain technology, aims to push forward the concept of decentralised applications (dApps) and Web3 experiences, offering more robust security and privacy compared to conventional smartphones.

With features like hardware-backed encryption and decentralised storage, users can safely manage their crypto wallets, tokens, and dApps without relying on third-party services. The “gaming-optimised” Android device will launch at the end of this year, priced at $299. Developers are positioning it as a DePIN smartphone, allowing users to run a node and earn extra rewards as validators.

With more companies exploring blockchain phone wars, including big names like HTC and Samsung, xForge is stepping into a competitive space. However, Ethereum’s strong developer ecosystem and commitment to innovation give it a serious edge, ensuring that early adopters will get a next-level experience in the growing Web3 world.

The xForge and accompanying phone aren’t just about crypto storage and trading; it represents the shift toward a decentralised internet. It’s built for users who want more control over their digital assets and identity. While phones like Solana’s Seeker are already making waves, Ethereum’s massive developer community and integration with existing dApps could make this new device a serious contender for those looking to embrace the future of mobile technology.

Regulatory Hurdles Slow Down CBA’s Digital Asset Innovations

Australia’s biggest bank, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), has been trying to experiment with digital assets for nearly 10 years, but regulators are slowing things down. Sophie Gilder, who manages blockchain and digital assets at CBA, says the regulators don’t have enough resources to properly evaluate new, innovative products like those in the crypto space.

CBA has been looking into stablecoins since 2016. While they’re still interested, Gilder feels there’s a lot more work to be done in Australia before anything major can happen.

She mentioned that she regularly talks to six different regulators, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions from all of them, especially around stablecoins and deposit tokens.

“There are regulators who are often…well resourced to monitor and assess existing products, but I think less well resourced to look at innovative products.”

Gilder hopes that the Albanese government will push through some laws to give more clarity around digital assets. Last year, the government put out a draft proposal for regulating these assets, but Gilder wishes it had happened three years ago. She believes politicians need to step up first before regulators, who are good at managing existing products, can get the proper support to tackle these new innovations.

Gilder understands that regulators can only work with the laws they have and can’t just make up new ones, so it’s really up to political leaders to create new legislation.

Labor MP Andrew Charlton, who also spoke at the summit, didn’t confirm whether the government would pass new laws before the next election in May.

Gilder pointed out that Australian regulators have improved their knowledge of digital assets in the past five years, but their teams are still much smaller than those dealing with traditional assets. This makes it hard for them to assess the many different crypto use cases that come their way and determine their impact on customers and the market.

She sympathises with regulators, recognizing that they have a tough job and lack the resources they need, which again comes down to political decisions. She’s glad to see some of the regulatory teams getting bigger, though.

CBA has also been exploring tokenizing bank deposits using blockchain. But the lack of regulatory clarity around stablecoins and deposit tokens, as well as uncertainty about the demand for stablecoins in Australia, has kept the bank from moving forward with these projects.

Bitcoin Surges BUT Do We Break Out Here?!

Last week, we discussed the pivotal role that the $65,000 USD level plays in Bitcoin’s price trajectory and how crucial it would be for the crypto giant to break past this threshold. Well, we’ve now reached that point, and Bitcoin is sitting right at the $65,000 resistance – a level that could determine whether the current bull run continues or we see a pullback in the market.

A Decisive Moment for BTC

Hitting this critical $65,000 mark has been no small feat. It’s a psychological and technical barrier that the market has been eyeing for some time. Right now, we are at a crossroads. Bitcoin could either blast through this resistance, signalling a green light for further upward momentum, or we might see a correction that sends it back down for some consolidation before its next attempt.

Source : Tradingview

The current situation feels like a tennis match, where Bitcoin is deciding whether to smash forward and continue its rally or play a defensive shot back down the court.

What Lies Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

If Bitcoin manages to decisively break above $65,000, the next targets will quickly come into focus. However, the path is not without challenges. The next major resistance zones are at $68,000 and extend all the way up to $73,000. These levels could act as additional hurdles, but clearing them would likely signal the final leg of this bull run.

The Sky’s the Limit

If Bitcoin can navigate these key levels with strength, it’s possible we’ll see BTC soar to new heights. We are predicting that once we get the all-clear above $73,000, the market could rapidly move into uncharted territory, with even higher price targets on the horizon.