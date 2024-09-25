In the fast-paced world of business, efficiency and productivity are crucial to success. That’s where Cursor, an AI code editor, comes in. Cursor is designed to help you code with the power of AI, making your coding process more efficient and effective.

Trusted by engineers at top companies like Shopify, OpenAI, and Samsung, Cursor knows your codebase inside and out. Whether you need the best answers from your codebase, want to breeze through changes with predictive editing, or write code using natural language instructions, Cursor has you covered.

Features

Cursor offers a range of features to help you build software faster and more effectively:

Tab: A powerful autocomplete feature that predicts your next edit, always on and suggesting edits across multiple lines.

Code Generation: Predicts your next move based on recent changes.

Multi-Line Edits: Suggests multiple edits at once to save you time.

Smart Rewrites: Fixes mistakes in your code.

Cursor Prediction: Predicts your next cursor position for seamless navigation.

Chat: Communicate with an AI that sees your codebase, ask questions, and get answers.

Codebase Answers: Search your codebase for relevant code with ease.

Reference your Code: Easily reference code with @ symbols for AI context.

Use Images: Incorporate visual context into your chat discussions.

Ask the Web: Get up-to-date information from the internet with @Web.

Instant Apply: Apply code suggestions from chat directly to your codebase.

Use Documentation: Reference popular libraries and add your own documentation effortlessly.

⌘ K: Edit and write code directly with AI assistance.

Terminal ⌘ K: Write terminal commands in plain English and let Cursor convert them for you.

Quick Questions: Get immediate answers to quick questions about your code.

Cursor has garnered praise from developers around the world, with users praising its ease of use and powerful AI capabilities. From generating code to searching your codebase, Cursor empowers developers to work more efficiently and effectively.

Pricing

Cursor offers three pricing plans: Hobby (free), Pro ($20/month), and Business ($40/user/month). The Pro plan includes unlimited completions and premium requests, while the Business plan offers additional features like centralized billing and privacy mode. Save $48 with the yearly plan.

Visit cursor.com for more.

