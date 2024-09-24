In today’s data-driven world, businesses of all sizes are recognizing the importance of harnessing the power of their data.

Business intelligence (BI) and data analytics tools provide the necessary capabilities to gather, analyze, and visualize data,enabling organizations to make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

This week’s Tech Tuesday will delve into some of the top BI and data analytics tools available on the market. We’ll explore their key features, benefits, and considerations for selecting the right tool to meet your organization’s specific needs

Magento Analytics

In Magento development Services, Magento Analytics acts as a BI solution helping the retailers to monitor key metrics which can include conversion rate and product detail. With this information, marketing departments can optimize the use of such approaches to enhance the user interface for improved sales results.

Using advanced reporting features, merchants can also set their estimates to match profitable products and adjust their services provided to customers. Implementing strong analytics in MOT also augments effectiveness and optimizes business functioning while using such platforms as Magento.

Informatica’s AI-Powered CLAIRE GPT

CLAIRE GPT is a next generation AI-powered data management solution that brings a natural language-based interface to Informatica’s Intelligent DataManagement Cloud (IDMC) platform. It dramatically simplifies and accelerates how organisations consume, process, manage and analyse data. With CLAIRE GPT, businesses can optimise their data management to drive greater productivity, foster deeper data democratisation and self-service, and integrate in-context data experiences. For experienced data users like engineers, analysts and scientists it can save up to 80 percent of time spent on key data management tasks.

CLAIRE GPT also lets non-technical employees easily access and use data assets because business users can interact with data using natural language. It can handle a broad range of data management tasks, including data discovery, cleansing, and identifying relevant assets, all in real time. CLAIRE GPT combined with IDMC can deliver significant efficiency gains for industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.

Progress/MarkLogic FastTrack

Progress MarkLogic FastTrack was launched by Progress in July 2024. It enables organisations to build data-driven applications up to 90% faster than starting from scratch. With more diverse data types used to provide context for business analytics, many organisations struggle to gain deep insights: most business intelligence tools can only visualise one aspect of data at a time, giving a partial representation of what’s going on. With MarkLogic FastTrack, organisations can build data and search-driven applications to visually explore complex connected data.

This enables data users, analysts and decision-makers to uncover unique insights and relationships through interactive, user-friendly and visually rich interfaces. They can also add depth to their AI-driven applications and systems by enhancing their ability to automate data analysis and interpretation. Organisations operating in government, insurance, pharma, law enforcement, as well as publishing and media are particularly well placed to benefit from the toolkit.

netBI

netBI is a leading, cloud-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) data analytics platform for the public transport sector. The unique platform, developed in Brisbane, provides real time data analytics to track any kind of data related to public transport operations, including vehicle emissions, bus timetable optimisation and management of fleet and passenger safety. Eliminating data silos, netBI simplifies and scales data stacks, putting data into context using artificial intelligence and machine learning. It’s fast and efficient, delivering powerful insights to transport operators and governing authorities that are impossible to achieve using traditional methods.

Data analytics in the transport sector is becoming increasingly important as data volumes increase with the rollout of electric vehicles, greater scrutiny on operators and authorities, and increasing compliance obligations.

Intuit Mailchimp’s Revenue Intelligence System

Intuit Mailchimp’s new Revenue Intelligence (RI) system takes business intelligence to the next level by combining advanced AI with powerful data analytics. This system leverages data from Intuit’s ecosystem, including QuickBooks and Mailchimp, to provide businesses with real-time insights into customer behaviour, marketing performance, and revenue opportunities.

With built-in predictive analytics, marketers can pinpoint which customer segments are most likely to convert and optimise their campaigns based on personalised recommendations. The tool visualises customer data in intuitive dashboards, helping businesses understand key metrics like lifetime value, engagement, and conversion rates.

By automating data analysis and offering AI-driven insights, Mailchimp’s Revenue Intelligence equips marketers with the tools to make smarter, data-backed decisions. Whether it’s pinpointing the right time to target segments or visualising customer value through an intuitive marketing funnel, RI helps businesses turn insights into growth and maximise ROI.

OneStream

OneStream is a leading enterprise finance management platform that revolutionises modern finance operations with a unified cloud-based solution that streamlines complex financial processes.

Purpose-built for finance teams, OneStream enhances their accuracy in business planning and analysis of sales, workforce, demand forecasts, and financial reporting. The platform leverages AI and ML-powered financial forecasting and scenario modelling and accelerates financial close and consolidation with automated data loading, and reconciliation. OneStream has been designed to empower the finance function to go further than just reporting, providing timely and strategic insights for better decisions and productivity.

Key benefits include digitisation of core financial functions including streamlined financial planning and analysis, financial consolidation, precise budgeting and forecasting, and robust dataquality management. The platform’s unique marketplace, the Solution Exchange, allows users to seamlessly download, configure and deploy solutions like capex planning and lease accounting to easily extend the value of the platform and address specific business requirements.

NetSuite Data Warehouse

NetSuite Data Warehouse is a prebuilt cloud-based analytics solution that consolidates data from multiple sources, including NetSuite, into a single repository. NetSuite AnalyticsWarehouse enables organisations to automate data analysis and unlock the full potential of their data. Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, its AI-powered analytics accelerates reporting, improves forecasting, and helps businesses to make more informed decisions.

Oracle/Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud

As the Australian construction industry seeks increased business efficiencies, many are turning to AI tools. In the construction industry, managing data effectively can be the difference between success and costly overruns. Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud leverages advanced AI and machine learning to turn vast amounts of project data into actionable insights. With predictive analytics, Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud helps companies forecast potential risks, delays, and cost fluctuations, allowing teams to make informed decisions in real time. Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud, part of the Oracle Smart Construction Platform, offers a comprehensive view of project performance, trends, and risks across portfolios.

By automating data analysis, Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud not only helps improve decision-making but also helps enhance project outcomes and operational efficiency. In today’s fast-paced industry, Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud empowers businesses to stay ahead of challenges, helping ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.