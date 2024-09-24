RiverSide is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Conversation Studio that caters to individuals and businesses looking to take their content creation to the next level. Whether you are interested in podcasting, video interviews, social media clips, webinars, video marketing, or AI show notes, RiverSide has the tools to help you streamline your production process.

Features

Recording:

RiverSide offers studio-quality separate audio and video tracks for each participant, thanks to its local recording technology. With 4K high-quality recording and the ability to download separate tracks, you can ensure your content is professional and polished.

Easily stream in full HD from your own customizable studio with omnichat and simulcasting included. Take your content live with ease using RiverSide’s intuitive platform.

RiverSide’s editing capabilities allow you to cut down on editing time without sacrificing quality. Edit your recordings just like a document using text-based editing, and look forward to the upcoming multi-track editing feature.

Transform your recordings into perfect social media clips with RiverSide’s Magic Clips feature. Share snippets of your content effortlessly to engage with your audience.

RiverSide offers automatic transcription services to improve discoverability, add captions, boost SEO, and more. The transcription feature makes it easy to repurpose your content and reach a wider audience.

Add captions to your content with just one click. RiverSide also allows you to design and animate your captions to enhance viewer engagement.

Enhance the quality of your audio recordings with RiverSide’s Magic Audio feature. Your content will sound as if it was recorded in a professional studio.

Let RiverSide generate titles, descriptions, chapters, takeaways, keywords, and soundbites with its AI Show Notes feature. Hit publish with confidence as RiverSide streamlines this process for you.

Utilize RiverSide’s teleprompter feature to make recording a breeze. Keep your content flowing smoothly with this handy tool.

With a range of other features such as the Media Board, Clean Up, Overlays, and Studio Branding available, RiverSide is a comprehensive platform for all your content creation needs.

RiverSide is ideal for businesses and individuals looking to elevate their content creation game. From recording to livestreaming to editing and beyond, RiverSide offers a seamless workflow that will help you produce high-quality content efficiently.

Pricing

RiverSide offers different pricing plans for creating podcasts and videos. The Free plan includes 2 hours of recordings and basic editing tools, while the Standard plan costs $15/month for more features. The Pro plan costs $24/month and includes advanced tools like AI Transcriptions and live chat support. For businesses, there is a Business plan available with advanced editing capabilities and collaboration features.

Visit riverside.fm for more.

