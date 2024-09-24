Last week, Netflix released Ryan Murphy‘s new season of his true crime drama series Monsters – titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, about the gory 1989 murders that caused the Menendez brothers to be handed life sentences without parole.

Murphy widely received praise for the previous season of the show, about notorious gay serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer – but this season seems to be surrounded by controversy, for a variety of reasons.

The miniseries has been largely denounced and criticised — in particular, regarding the way it portrays the two brothers, their crime, and their relationship with each other.

The 1989 Menendez Brothers murders

In August of 1989, Jose and Kitty Menendez were found in the family room of their Beverly Hills mansion, shot dead, multiple times at close range.

Their children, Lyle and Erik Menendez (who were 21 and 18 at the time), told the police that they arrived home and found their parents dead.

The brothers appeared to be ‘spending extravagantly’ after the death of their parents, buying everything from real estate to expensive Rolex watches.

The breakthrough of the case occurred when police received a tip-off from the mistress of Erik’s psychologist. She told police the Erik had confessed to the murders to his psychologist during therapy, and he had audio tapes of this.

The two brothers were arrested for first-degree murder in 1990. This was followed by long and highly publicised legal battles which spanned over several years. The siblings were first tried separately, with a jury for each brother – but the result in both cases was a mistrial, because both juries were deadlocked.

Their legal teams had argued that the brothers killed their parents in self-defence, because they experienced sexual, emotional, and physical abuse at the hands of both their mother and father and feared for their lives.

At the second trial, where the brothers were tried together, the judge excluded the evidence of abuse from their defence. The jury found them both guilty, and they were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The brothers have been incarcerated separately in various prisons since 1996, but were reunited in 2018 and housed in the same unit as a part of an education and rehabilitation program.

Menendez Brothers speak out for first time in years over controversial depiction of them

Erik Menendez recently spoke out – for the first time in years – to condemn Murphy‘s miniseries about him and his brother.

In a statement released on social media by his wife Tammi, Erik said the show featured “ruinous character portrayals”, and accused Murphy of purposely having bad intentions with the narrative he used for the series.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose,” Erik‘s statement reads.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

Trial expert addresses show’s portrayal homoerotic incest ‘fantasy’

In the show, several scenes show or imply that the brothers had a sexual, incestuous relationship.

The series has scenes where the brothers kiss, a scene where Lyle cuts in on Erik while he’s dancing with a woman, a scene where Lyle sticks his thumb in his brother’s mouth, and a scene (which is depicted as another character’s fantasy) where their mother walks in on them showering together.

However, there’s no evidence to say these events happened in real life. Lyle Menendez even testified at trial that he had never had any sort of sexual relationship with his brother.

Robert Rand, who covered the trials at the time and wrote a book that exhaustively covers the brothers trials and crime (2018’s The Menéndez Murders) made a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying the scenes in question are “fantasy”.

“I don’t believe that Erik and Lyle Menéndez were ever lovers. I think that’s a fantasy that was in the mind of Dominick Dunne [a journalist played by Nathan Lane in the show],” Rand said to THR.

“Rumours were going around the trial that maybe there was some sort of weird relationship between Erik and Lyle themselves. But I believe the only physical contact they might have had is what Lyle testified, that when Lyle was 8 years old, he took Erik out in the woods and played with him with a toothbrush — which is what [their father] José had done with him. And so I certainly wouldn’t call that a sexual relationship of any sort. It’s a response to trauma.”

Rosie O’Donnell speaks out on her experiences with Menendez Brothers

The show has also been critiqued by Rosie O’Donnell, who called the show “wildly inaccurate” based on her past experiences with the brothers, which date back to 1996.

On Tiktok she told her followers,

“It was disappointing, is all I can say, knowing what I know about the case and about them and what they’ve done for 34 years since they’ve been in jail, and what kind of prisoners they are.”

Kim Kardashian visits Menendez brothers in prison

Kim Kardashian has also visited the Richard J. Donovan Correctional facility, to speak about prison reform with a large group of inmates, which included Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Kardashian was joined by actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in the Murphy miniseries.

Details of Kardashian and Koch‘s visit with inmates and conversation with the Menendez brother has not yet been publicly released.

The reality star has been Kim has been pursuing a career in law since 2018, and regularly visits prisons to speak to inmates about rehabilitation programs and prison reform.

Viewers response to the show

The viewer response to Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Menendez Brothers has been controversial as well.

There has been an overwhelming response to the show’s portrayal of the brothers’ relationship – with some viewers accusing Murphy of confusing a trauma response to sexual abuse with homosexuality.

The Menendez brothers were victims of sexual abuse who finally retaliated against their abusers and this disgusting piece of trash has turned their story into an incestuous fanfic. Hell is not hot enough for Ryan Murphy. https://t.co/fAudGDUiXp — Chungii🍉🍉 (@Chungiiie) September 19, 2024

Other viewers are sharing their thoughts not just about the show, but their thoughts on the real life case – for example, whether the brothers were lying or not about the murders, whether they are guilty, and even whether they are, in fact, “monsters” at all.

the fact that the trained actors couldn’t even bring the type of emotions the menendez brothers showed just proves they weren’t lying. pic.twitter.com/oLwS5AW06D — zam (@cuntchael) September 22, 2024

Lyle Menendez spends his days now running a support group for inmates who have suffered sexual abuse, is in charge of the inmate government, and is involved deeply in prison reform. The real Lyle Menendez is a good person. #MonstersNetflix #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/Y8MWRBm5l2 — 𝙶𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎 (@graveburgers) September 20, 2024