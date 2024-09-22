Discover Best Ai Customer Service and Support Tools.

In the fast-paced world of business, effective communication with customers is essential for success. Consolto is a powerful tool that enables businesses to engage with their customers through live video chat directly from their website, emails, or anywhere with an internet connection. With thousands of businesses worldwide trusting Consolto, it is a reliable solution for improving customer interactions and driving conversions.

Features

Consolto offers a range of features designed to streamline customer meetings and enhance communication. Some of the key features include:

Web conferencing: HD video chat for 1×1 and group meetings, screen sharing, cloud recordings, blur effects, and full control over customer meetings.

Appointment scheduling: Two-way booking software for easy scheduling of meetings with clients.

Live chat & Rich messaging: Engage with customers in real-time using live chat, images, voice recordings, file transfer, notes, and more.

Money transfer: Securely receive payments directly before and during meetings.

Social Messaging links: Allow customers to reach out on their preferred messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger.

Contact forms: Capture essential customer information with customizable contact forms for easy follow-up.

Benefits

Consolto simplifies the customer meeting process, eliminating the need for multiple tools such as Zoom, Calendly, and CRM solutions. With a unified platform, businesses can save time and reduce costs while providing a personalized service to customers. The tool’s analytics provide valuable insights, helping businesses make informed decisions based on customer data.

Use Cases

Consolto is ideal for businesses in various industries including sales, consulting, onboarding, and customer service. Whether you are struggling to sell products online, provide remote consulting services, or streamline customer support, Consolto has the features to meet your needs. Industries such as health & medical, ecommerce & retail, financial advice, aesthetics & beauty, automotive, education, legal, tech, fashion, coaching, insurance, and home services can all benefit from Consolto’s communication solution.

Pricing

Consolto offers three pricing plans: Smart ($10/month), Clever ($20/month), and Genius ($39/month). Each plan includes a variety of features tailored for different types of users, with the option to upgrade to the Enterprise plan for additional benefits.

Visit consolto.com for more.

