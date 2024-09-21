Major Crime Detectives have charged a man following an incident that occurred in Belmont yesterday, Friday 20 September 2024, during which a police officer was critically injured.

It will be alleged, about 5pm, the male officer was attempting to speak to the male driver of a white Toyota Hilux utility, which had been stopped near the intersection of Stanton Road and Epsom Avenue.

When the officer approached the Toyota, the driver accelerated away.

During the interaction, the officer was struck by the vehicle.

He received medical assistance at the scene from fellow officers and St John WA paramedics, before he was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition with critical injuries.

The Toyota later crashed near the intersection of Clayton Street and Roe Highway in Bellevue, before the driver fled on foot.

The male was arrested a short distance away.

The Stoneville man was charged with;

• Dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm – in circumstances of aggravation;

• Driver fail to report an incident occasioning death or grievous bodily harm;

• Driver fail to stop and ensure assistance received after incident occasioning GBH; and,

• Reckless driving.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court today, Saturday 21 September 2024.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV of the incident, or the Toyota travelling in the areas around Epsom Avenue in Belmont, or Great Eastern Highway/Roe Highway in Bellevue, can upload it directly to detectives via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/…/belmontpoliceincident

