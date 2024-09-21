In today’s fast-paced digital world, creating engaging and professional videos is essential for any business looking to connect with its audience effectively. BIGVU is a powerful tool designed to simplify the video creation process for business people who may not have a background in video production. With features such as AI scripting, teleprompter functionality, automatic captions, and social scheduler, BIGVU aims to help users go from zero to video hero in less than four minutes.

Features

AI Script Writer: Easily create engaging scripts with the AI Magic Writer.

Face Filters: Look your best on camera with face filters.

Automatic Captions: Speed up the post-production process with automatic captions.

AI Eye Contact Fix: Ensure professional-looking videos with AI eye contact fix.

Social Scheduler: Share videos easily across all social media platforms.

With BIGVU, users can not only create high-quality videos quickly but also save time on editing and sharing. The tool is designed to cater to a wide range of business needs, including customer onboarding, internal communications, coaching, and real estate marketing. Additionally, BIGVU offers collaborative workspaces for team members and clients, making it easy to streamline the video creation process and ensure efficient communication within the organization.

Whether you’re looking to create impactful onboarding videos, news updates, internal announcements, or social media posts, BIGVU has the tools and features to help you achieve your goals. The platform is available on both desktop and mobile devices, allowing users to seamlessly transition between devices while working on their videos.

Pricing

BIGVU offers four pricing plans:

– Free: €0 per month with limited features

– Starter: €8 per month (billed yearly at €100) with additional features

– AI Pro: €14 per month (billed yearly at €169) with advanced features

– AI Max: €49 per month (billed yearly at €589) with the most features.

Visit bigvu.tv for more.

