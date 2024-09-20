Over and over again, emerging technology has an uncanny way of changing the face of business. And with its ability to create diverse new content such as articles, code and even videos, generative AI (GenAI) is no exception.

But what makes this tool notable is its capacity to level the playing field for small and medium businesses (SMBs) . That’s because its use cases are more than just content creation—the very function that sees GenAI making headlines these days. With GenAI, SMBs can easily scale operations, drive productivity gains, and enhance customer experiences. While indispensable for continued growth, these benefits are, crucially, more accessible than ever, even for those without the financial resources of bigger companies.

Coupled with the leanness and agility of SMBs, centering GenAI in their long-term strategy is an increasingly compelling move for many businesses.

Driving innovation by easing content creation

Yet even as GenAI is transforming the dynamics of business, not every SMB has seized this opportunity. Many are concentrating their use of GenAI on content creation to score early wins. After all, the business case for doing so is clear. For one, companies have seen vast improvements in end-user productivity. Tedious tasks such as transcriptions, document formatting, and meeting summaries can be quickly accomplished through GenAI.

Now, with just a few prompts, emails can be crafted and personalized, and sales decks and product brochures written in a blink of an eye.

Then there is the cost-efficiency of creating content through GenAI. Raw, unstructured suggestions are swiftly translated to actionable ideas, while large swathes of data are condensed into succinct, easy-to-read reports. And by streamlining the content creation process, teams can focus on strategic planning and execution.

Beyond content creation in GenAI

For SMBs looking to ramp up their use of GenAI beyond creating content, there are ways to utilize the technology to its fullest potential.

SMBs, for instance, can automate their social media posting to simplify the management of social platforms, such as by publishing posts at the optimal time to maximize visibility. A/B testing, a vital part of digital marketing, can also be conducted through GenAI, so companies can evaluate which content performs best to optimize conversion rates. Moreover, GenAI allows SMBs to unlock sophisticated marketing approaches, such as customizing messages to customers based on past interactions.

Accelerating product and application development

GenAI takes the complexity out of this process with another capability: code generation. This keeps development accessible to non-developers and frees resource-strapped SMBs grappling with talent shortages to further their digital transformation. For instance, they can process large datasets, discover new insights, and highlight potential growth opportunities in the market, even without access to data scientists.

Streamlining customer-facing and back-end tasks

One way is to automate routine processes like email management and communications, with emails, reports, and presentations quickly drafted and refined. On the front end, GenAI helps alleviate workloads on already lean customer support teams. As the technology requires minimal human intervention, GenAI can improve customer experience with chatbots and virtual assistants that converse with users naturally. Eventually, they can realize a more streamlined self-service process that can keep customers engaged, even across languages.

Powering your SMB operations

GenAI may be known for its ability to generate content almost instantly, but its use extends past that. By reaping the full benefits of GenAI, SMBs can experience cost savings, with the technology reducing operational costs by automating time-consuming, resource-intensive tasks.

Through natural conversations with chatbots, customer experiences are elevated while driving better customer retention, since customers can expect timely—and personalized—responses to their queries. And with employees focusing on high-level initiatives rather than task-based work, GenAI can raise the value and efficiency of their work. SMBs, too, can leverage AI-powered recommendations to inform their business decisions, while generating new proposals that align their solutions to market demands.

These are why Dell Technologies has launched the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, which provides businesses with the building blocks to integrate GenAI effectively within their operations. This is alongside powerful and secure hardware such as Dell Precision workstations, Dell Vostro, and Dell OptiPlex purpose-built for GenAI. No longer is emerging, advanced technology like GenAI the purview of bigger enterprises alone; today, SMEs can also scale and transform their operations through the extensive capabilities of GenAI.

To learn about maximizing value from GenAI, read You Don’t Have to be An Enterprise to Use AI whitepaper.