The NSW Government has apologised to the LGBTIQ+ New South Wales‘ people for historic hate crimes against members of the community, and accepted all 19 recommendations that have been delivered by the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes.

The inquiry found that the NSW Government failed to adequately respond to deaths of LGBTQI+ people between 1970 and 2010.

The inquiry, led by commissioner John Sackar, made 19 recommendations in a 3500 page report that was delivered this morning (19 September).

The NSW Government has agreed to implement all 19 of the recommendations made by the inquiry.

In a statement delivered this morning, the state government made an apology to the victims, survivors, and their families and loved ones, acknowledging that the actions of the then-governments were unacceptable.

“For this, we apologise unreservedly to victims, survivors, loved ones, and LGBTIQ+ communities,” the statement reads.

“We acknowledge that in some instances NSW law enforcement and justice agencies have failed to adequately identify, investigate, and prosecute violent crimes that were, or may have been, motivated by bias based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity, and for that we are deeply sorry.

“There has been a tragic history of homophobic and transphobic hate, and sadly the need for such an inquiry.”

Taskforce Atlas has been established by the government to implement the 19 recommendations, which will work with a LGBTIQ+ consultative committee.

Politicians and advocates’ statements on LGBTIQ Hate Crimes Commission

LGBTQI politicians and advocates have spoken out this morning about the report, and about the NSW Government accepting all 19 recommendations from the LGBTIQ+ Hate Crimes special commission.

Penny Sharpe, the Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, thanked the Special Commission team for their “exhaustive” investigation.

“I want to again thank Commissioner Sackar, the Special Commission team, and everyone who contributed to this exhaustive investigation to re-examine a dark passage in the history of our state,” said Sharpe.

“This Inquiry, the events that have led to it and those that will follow, will be remembered as a crucial step in coming to terms with the role that the NSW Government played in these many tragedies.

“In previous decades, NSW Government institutions set a standard that not only stood by inequality and injustice, but fostered, and at times participated in it.

“We fundamentally failed the victims of these hate crimes and their families, and we can never let that occur again.

“The dedicated and comprehensive work of the whole Inquiry team stands on the shoulders of the efforts of many members of LGBTIQ+ communities, as well as the families and friends of victims – for that we say thank you.”

Independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich said the acceptance of all recommendations is a long overdue win for justice.

“Apologies are welcome, but urgent action is now needed. Just like everyone else, LGBTQ people deserve to feel safe in NSW, but sadly many don’t,” said Greenwich.

“Along with a number of LGBTQ community organisations, I will be working with the NSW Police to help them improve their practices and approach to our community.

“I’m grateful to the many families of those murdered who campaigned for justice and reform. Today will be a day of mixed emotions for them, nothing can bring their loved ones, and we must make sure this neglect of LGBTQ safety never happens again.”

“The Inquiry report made for deeply difficult reading; a difficulty dwarfed by the lived experiences shared by so many,” said Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley.

“Today is an important milestone in a long journey for victims, victim-survivors, advocates and allies who have suffered from these crimes.

“We can’t change what has happened in the past, but we can and will do everything in our power to learn, evolve and prevent history from repeating itself.

“The Government response is another step in the pursuit of justice and the Government and NSW Police Force are actively working to implement report’s recommendations in partnership with the LGBTIQ+ community.”