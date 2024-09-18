The continued improvement of crypto-related products for TradFi investors has reached a new high, with German asset managers DDA releasing a dynamic Bitcoin ETP.

The fund weights USD Coin with BTC to manage volatility based on prevailing economic conditions.

Assets held within the ETP can be staked, earning yield that is applied to the fund’s net asset value (NAV).

Management fees are set at 2% per annum.

The crypto industry’s push into traditional financial products has exploded in 2024 – largely thanks to the overwhelming success of spot Bitcoin ETFs. While the US has been the major winner of the past year, Europe has pushed its already progressive legislation to the next level.

Now, one of the more advanced and unique exchange-traded products (ETP) is coming to major European markets – the DDA Bitcoin Macro ETP.

Balance of USDC and Bitcoin to Navigate Choppy Markets

Most popular crypto-related funds are either spot ETFs tracking the price of an underlying asset (Bitcoin or Ethereum), or an index comprising the shares of public mining, Web3 and AI companies.

The new product, managed by Deutsche Digital Assets, primarily follows the price of Bitcoin – however, it includes a few additional holdings to balance the risk factor depending on macroeconomic conditions.

The DDA Bitcoin Macro ETP offers investors exposure to the World’s First Bitcoin ETP that dynamically adjusts Bitcoin exposure based on macroeconomic factors. Deutsche Digital Assets

The primary holdings are based on the Bitcoin Macro Allocation Index, which comprises USD Coin (USDC) and Bitcoin. In simple terms, the portfolio weights toward USD during tough economic times, while bullish cycles will see increased allocation to BTC.

ETP Assets to Earn Yield, Boosting the Fund’s NAV

The fund will be available for trading on major European exchanges, including Euronext Paris & Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Borse Xetra.

For now, investors will cough up a 2% management fee per annum. At face value, this is a little high compared to most spot ETFs on the market – but the DDA Bitcoin Macro ETP has a significant advantage.

Users will be able to lend and earn second-hand yield from the ETP’s assets, with returns from staking tacked onto the NAV (and thus the share price).

Funds like the DDA BMAC could go a long way to increasing investor exposure to the industry, as managing volatility risk is often cited as a reason big institutions stay away.

