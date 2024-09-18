Hong Kong, positioning itself as one of the global leaders in Web3, is preparing to release its first set of regulations regarding the use of AI in finance.

The news comes following Hong Kong’s approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF and several centralised exchanges.

Analysts believe the AI legislation will be crypto-positive, supporting the use of complex trading algorithms and automated portfolio management.

AI is a difficult industry within Hong Kong due to the ongoing Chinese–US tech conflict.

Hong Kong has been making strides in the crypto space throughout 2024 – and its efforts to become a global hub are moving forward with yet another progressive Web3 move. The Government is on the verge of granting 11 exchanges with official licences, while also approving its very own spot Bitcoin ETF.

Now, things could be going to the next level as Hong Kong gears up to reform its financial policy surrounding artificial intelligence. It’s expected the local regulators will release a statement greenlighting the use of AI in trading – a coup for crypto investors within the region.

Hong Kong’s Policy Statement on AI Coming Later This Year

According to a Bloomberg article, Hong Kong’s Financial Services and Treasury Bureau have drafted legislation that outlines the “ethical use of AI” in finance.

The specifics of the document aren’t yet known, as the regulators are still seeking feedback from major players in the AI, crypto and financial service spaces. However, the consensus among industry sources is that Hong Kong is set to support artificial intelligence as a pathway into the next era of trading.

The government and the financial regulators are closely monitoring market developments and global experiences in order to promote the responsible use of AI in the financial industry. Anonymous spokesperson from the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau

AI in Hong Kong: A Complex Industry

AI is a particularly touchy topic in Hong Kong, as the technologically progressive region grapples with the US–China conflict. Residents typically struggle to access significant artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT and Google Bard – something this legislation is hoping to address.

While the upcoming statement from Hong Kong regulators will focus on AI, there is set to be significant ramifications for the crypto industry as a result. The technology is strongly linked with Web3, as several DeFi projects leverage the power of AI to create earning opportunities for their users.

AI is also powerful in preventing fraud in the sector, which could prove helpful in maturing the industry and improving investor confidence.

