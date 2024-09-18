The Fear & Greed Index approaches neutrality, signalling increasing optimism in the crypto market.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB see modest gains, but Celestia and other altcoins surge by double digits.

Raoul Pal praises Sui for its potential and technological advancements, viewing it as a significant emerging blockchain.

Celestia continues to innovate with modular blockchain technology, aiming to significantly enhance scalability and security.

The Fear & Greed Index is nearing neutral territory. While still in Fear right now, with a score of 34, it indicates that some optimism may be returning to the crypto market. After all, Bitcoin gained 3.6%, Ethereum 2% and BNB 2.3% in the past 24 hours.

Related: Bhutan Becomes Fourth-Largest Nation HODLing Bitcoin, with Currently 13,011 BTC

But some altcoins are by far outshining those results, with Celestia (TIA), Immutable (IMX), Bittensor (TAO) and Sui (SUI) all making double-digit gains.

Sui Acting Like One of The Chosen Ones, Say Raoul Pal

Founder and CEO of globalmacroinvestor and RealVision, Raoul Pal, posted on X his view that Sui is “acting like it is going to be one of the key Chosen Ones of the major new chains, if not THE Chosen One”.

Sui/ US Dollar, source: Raoul Pal

Sui has made strong gains since Grayscale started trading its SUI Trust earlier.

Pal wrote that Sui has broken its downtrend against Solana and other top 20 tokens, a noteworthy trend:

Its relative strength in a sideways market is worth paying attention to. Raoul Pal

Pal sees Sui’s potential but notes its early development stage. He points to the recent technological advancements like the Mysticeti upgrade, which offers the fastest finality across blockchains, and the upcoming Pilotfish which aims for high transaction scalability.

According to the former Goldman Sachs manager, Sui is a project designed to revamp the internet for Web3, aiming for massive scalability to support billions of users.

He remains cautiously optimistic and acknowledges his dual role as a board member and an investor keen on Sui’s future prospects.

Yes, reply guy I am on the Board but I am also a price/opportunity mercenary. I like $SUI. No, reply guy, I didnt get paid to post this. No one does. Also, reply guy, I have not abandoned $SOL which forms 80%+ of my portfolio. $SUI is earlier stage and inherently riskier. — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) September 17, 2024

Related: Most Traders Still Believe in 4-5 Rate Cuts in 2024, As Crypto Awaits Fed Announcement

Celestia Finally Ready to Reverse Downtrend?

TIA, which was one of the outperformers in early 2024, had made an all-time high of US$20.91 (AU$30.92) in February of 2024 but has since been on a steady decline. At the time of writing the token of the modular blockchain is trading for US$5.16 (AU$7.63), a 74% decline since early 2024.

Celestia (TIA), source TradingView

With its launch, Celestia’s developers have introduced modular blockchain technology to the crypto sector which allows for the easy deployment of custom blockchains with minimal overhead.

The modular approach of Celestia enhances scalability and security, allowing for greater experimentation and sovereignty in blockchain development, which differs significantly from the limitations of traditional, monolithic blockchains.

Get the most important crypto news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to the CNA newsletter