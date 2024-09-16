Subscribe to gift this article

Washington | The founder of Australian cybersecurity firm Cocoon Data has criticised the Albanese government for neglecting its own cyber start-ups in favour of a high-stakes bet on quantum computing.

Cocoon’s success forging into the US market with its novel file-sharing technology has come despite a lack of federal support in an area specified in the AUKUS defence pact, chief executive Trent Telford says.

