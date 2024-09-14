Two women have been remanded in custody after being charged with multiple break-in, fraud, and traffic-related offences allegedly committed across NSW over the past four months.

Officers attached to Chifley Police District initiated a coordinated investigation after multiple reports of incidents including break-ins, stealing, vehicle theft and traffic offences in Cowra.

Following further investigation, police will allege in court these incidents were linked to reports from the Sydney metropolitan area including vehicle theft, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, and possession of housebreaking implements.

Following extensive inquiries by Chifley Police – working with officers attached to Leichhardt Police Area Command – two women were arrested on Thursday (12 September 2024) in Birchgrove. They were taken to Newtown Police Station where they were charged with a total of 31 offences.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with 15 offences,

• Take and drive conveyance (three counts)

• Larceny (three counts)

• Steal motor vehicle

• Drive while disqualified

• Enter vehicle without consent of owner (three counts)

• Aggravated break and enter

• Possess illegal drug

• Possess housebreaking implements, and

• Goods in custody.

The woman, from East Balmain, has been remanded in custody until her next appearance in the same court on Thursday 26 September 2024.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with 16 offences,

• Larceny (five counts)

• Dishonestly obtain financial advantage

• Take and drive conveyance (three counts)

• Aggravated break and enter

• Enter vehicle w/o consent of owner (three counts)

• Possess illegal drug

• Possess housebreaking implements, and

• Goods in custody.

The older woman, from Cowra, has also been charged with an outstanding arrest warrant. She’s been remanded to reappear in the same court on Friday 27 September 2024.

