As a business manager, it is essential to have a strong online presence in order to rank higher and attract more customers. However, investing in expensive SEO tools can often be a barrier for small businesses. This is where Telescope comes in. Telescope is a usage-based SEO research tool that provides all the standard functionality at a fraction of the price, allowing you to save up to 90% of your SEO-research costs.

Features

Research SEO Keywords: With Telescope, you can find the right keywords to help you rank higher and make data-driven decisions for your content planning. By utilizing industry-leading providers, Telescope delivers the best possible results to help you optimize your SEO strategy.

Get Full Keyword Overview: Telescope provides highly precise and detailed data for all the keywords you need to rank for. From keyword difficulty to search volume to related keywords, Telescope equips you with the information needed to develop a successful SEO strategy.

Check Rankings: Monitor the ranking data of your website across any location with Telescope. Keep track of how your website is performing and measure your progress over time to make necessary adjustments to improve your SEO.

Backlinks Overview: Gain a comprehensive overview of the backlinks for any domain or web page with Telescope. Analyze, track, and compare backlinks to optimize your backlink profile and increase your website’s ranking.

Telescope is designed to help you master SEO on a budget, offering market-leading SEO tools that are affordable and easy to use. Say goodbye to overpaying for SEO tools with high monthly fees and start saving with Telescope. Try Telescope today without any risks and start winning at SEO.

In conclusion, Telescope is a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to enhance their SEO strategy without breaking the bank. With its usage-based pricing model and comprehensive features, Telescope offers all the tools needed to improve your online visibility and attract more customers.

Pricing

Telescope offers pricing based on a pay-per-use model with a fraction of the cost of other SEO tools. Users can estimate their bill based on the number of keywords and keyword details, with an estimated bill of $3 for occasional SEO research.

