Retainr is a comprehensive business management tool trusted by over 1,000 creative agencies and freelancers to streamline operations and elevate client experiences. With its powerful AI capabilities, Retainr allows you to productize creative services, all while branding the platform as your own. From file storage to client management, payments, task assignments, help desk functions, project delivery, and referrals – Retainr is the only platform your agency needs for success.

Features

Elevate Your Agency Identity

Transform your agency into a brand powerhouse with Retainr’s white-label features. Impress clients with tailor-made service packages, transparent pricing, and seamless payment collection – all while showcasing your brand identity.

Transform your agency into a brand powerhouse with Retainr’s white-label features. Impress clients with tailor-made service packages, transparent pricing, and seamless payment collection – all while showcasing your brand identity. Efficient Client Management

Retainr simplifies client management from onboarding to service delivery. Easily communicate with your team and clients, assign tasks effortlessly, and provide real-time visibility to enhance collaboration and elevate client experiences.

Retainr simplifies client management from onboarding to service delivery. Easily communicate with your team and clients, assign tasks effortlessly, and provide real-time visibility to enhance collaboration and elevate client experiences. Insights and Upsells

Gain valuable insights into your agency’s performance with Retainr. Track conversions, create and offer upsells, and integrate with various tools for streamlined workflows to ensure maximum efficiency and profitability.

Gain valuable insights into your agency’s performance with Retainr. Track conversions, create and offer upsells, and integrate with various tools for streamlined workflows to ensure maximum efficiency and profitability. Hassle-Free Payments

Revolutionize your payment processes with Retainr’s Magic Links. Create, send, and get paid in minutes with hosted invoices, supported by popular payment processors for one-time invoices, recurring invoices, and automatic payments.

Revolutionize your payment processes with Retainr’s Magic Links. Create, send, and get paid in minutes with hosted invoices, supported by popular payment processors for one-time invoices, recurring invoices, and automatic payments. Automated Workflows

Streamline your workflow effortlessly with Retainr’s automation features, from emails to team messages, critical client updates, new orders, and payment notifications. Save time, increase efficiency, and stay on top of tasks with automation.

Streamline your workflow effortlessly with Retainr’s automation features, from emails to team messages, critical client updates, new orders, and payment notifications. Save time, increase efficiency, and stay on top of tasks with automation. Your Own Whitelabel App

Showcase your brand identity with Retainr’s white-label features. Customize the platform to fit your brand, logo, colors, and domain, and transform your website into a native mobile app with a single click.

Showcase your brand identity with Retainr’s white-label features. Customize the platform to fit your brand, logo, colors, and domain, and transform your website into a native mobile app with a single click. Integrations with Zapier and Beyond

Effortlessly connect Retainr with over 10,000 workflow apps via Zapier for optimized workflows and unparalleled efficiency. Integrate seamlessly with various tools to unlock endless business potential and automate tasks seamlessly.

Effortlessly connect Retainr with over 10,000 workflow apps via Zapier for optimized workflows and unparalleled efficiency. Integrate seamlessly with various tools to unlock endless business potential and automate tasks seamlessly. On-The-Go Agency Management

Run your digital agency from anywhere with Retainr’s polished mobile experience. Access white-label features, list services, communicate with clients, and track agency success – all from your mobile device.

Run your digital agency from anywhere with Retainr’s polished mobile experience. Access white-label features, list services, communicate with clients, and track agency success – all from your mobile device. Deliver Professional Experiences

Retainr enables you to impress clients from the very first interaction, maintaining a polished, organized, and responsive approach to client management. Experience in-built support desks, personalized client portals, and seamless collaboration with your team.

In conclusion, Retainr offers a comprehensive solution for creative agencies and freelancers looking to streamline operations, elevate client experiences, and boost business growth.

Pricing

Retainr offers three pricing plans: Freelancer for $97/month, Team for $157/month, and Agency for $457/month. Each plan includes a white-label system for managing client projects, with varying levels of features and user capabilities.

Visit retainr.io for more.

