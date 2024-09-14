IndiePage is a unique business tool that allows startups to showcase their journey and stand out from the crowd. With over 10,000 solopreneurs already on board, IndiePage provides a platform for entrepreneurs to share their successes, failures, and everything in between, creating a space to truly be themselves and be remarkable.

Features

Showcase Your Journey: IndiePage allows you to link your startups, write about your experiences, and share your unique entrepreneurial story with an audience of like-minded individuals.

Get Exposure: Connect your Stripe or LemonSqueezy account to showcase your revenue and earn a Revenue Verified badge. The Indie Page Revenue Bot will share your revenue milestones on Twitter, giving you even more exposure.

Gamify Hard Work: Connect with other entrepreneurs, compete for a spot on the leaderboards, and turn hard work into a fun and engaging experience.

Analyze Audience Preferences: Use IndiePage to track traffic and clicks on your startups, helping you understand what your followers enjoy the most so you can tailor your content to meet their preferences.

Build a Strong Community: Collect emails from your top fans, grow your newsletter, and create a community that is ready to support and purchase your products.

With IndiePage, you can truly own your audience and connect with others who share your passion for entrepreneurship. The tool works seamlessly with Substack and Beehiiv, making it easy to integrate into your existing workflow.

Whether you are just starting out or looking to take your startup to the next level, IndiePage offers a range of features designed to help you grow and succeed as an entrepreneur.

Pricing

IndiePage offers a free option to build your page, as well as a 1-Year Pass for $55 or a Lifetime Deal for $75. The Lifetime Deal includes features such as analytics, email collection, Stripe revenue, custom domain, and more.

Visit indiepa.ge for more.

