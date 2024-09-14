Discover more Ai business tools.

In the fast-paced world of web development, time is of the essence. Business managers and developers alike understand the importance of efficiency and productivity in creating stunning websites that drive results. Enter DivMagic, a magical browser extension designed to streamline the web development process and save you hundreds of hours.

Features

Copy design from any website: Easily copy the code of any website element with just one click using DivMagic. Available on Chrome and Firefox, this tool is a game-changer for developers looking to save time and effort.

Support for +8000 developers: Trusted by over 8000 developers, DivMagic is a reliable and efficient tool that has been used by professionals to enhance their web development projects.

Create your own component library: DivMagic allows you to create your own component library, making it easier to access and reuse elements across multiple projects.

Media Query Support: Make your copied styles responsive by copying the media query of the element you are copying.

Convert CSS to Tailwind CSS: Convert any CSS code into Tailwind CSS seamlessly with DivMagic, even if the original website does not use Tailwind CSS.

DevTools Integration: Use DivMagic directly from your browser’s development tools, transforming and capturing web elements into reusable components without ever leaving your developer console.

Toolbox: All the necessary tools for web development in one place, including font copying, color picker, grids, and more.

DivMagic is the ultimate tool for developers and business managers looking to build amazing websites faster and more efficiently. By providing compact and clean code, seamless integration with DevTools, and the ability to export elements to DivMagic Studio for easy editing, this browser extension is a must-have for any web development project.

Whether you are inspecting elements, converting components into React/JSX, or copying fonts and colors from websites, DivMagic offers a comprehensive solution to meet all your web development needs. With the promise of WordPress integration coming soon, this tool is constantly evolving to meet the demands of the industry.

Pricing

DivMagic offers a one-time payment of $200 for lifetime access with all features included, or monthly and yearly subscription options at $16/month and $96/year. Team Plan available at $20/month per team member. All plans come with a money-back guarantee and fast support. Limited time discount available.



