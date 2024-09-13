UK Crime Minister’s bag stolen at meeting with police on theft

Reuters
2 mins to read
The UK Police and Crime Minister had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and mid-ranking police officers where she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official says.
The incident occurred when Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents’ Association conference in central England on Tuesday where one senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system was broken.
The official said Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference, but no security risk had been identified.
In her speech, Johnson said the United Kingdom had been “gripped by an epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting”.
The Home Office, or Interior Ministry, declined to comment.
Warwickshire police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection with the incident.
The UK has been hit by an increase in thefts and shoplifting in recent years.
While overall crime has been decreasing, the number of thefts from individuals of items like bags and mobile phones rose 40% in the year ended March, the Office for National Statistics says.
This has contributed to public support for the police falling to record lows.
A poll by YouGov this year suggested more than half the public do not trust the police to solve crimes, and about a third say they have no faith in the police to maintain law and order.
Pleasure to speak at the @policesupers conference. We have a mission to tackle serious crime, antisocial behaviour and restore neighbourhood policing. What I’ve seen in my short time in this role has given me renewed confidence that we’ll succeed. https://t.co/BAWbH22QgZ
— Diana Johnson DBE MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) September 11, 2024
In her speech, Johnson announced plans to give more police officers training to tackle antisocial behaviour after a “decade of decline”.
“Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.