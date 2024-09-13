UK Crime Minister’s bag stolen at meeting with police on theft

The UK Police and Crime Minister had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and mid-ranking police officers where she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official says.

The incident occurred when Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents’ Association conference in central England on Tuesday where one senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system was broken.

The official said Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference, but no security risk had been identified.

In her speech, Johnson said the United Kingdom had been “gripped by an epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting”.

The Home Office, or Interior Ministry, declined to comment.