I’ve learned the importance of consistently showing up and representing your brand wherever you go. It’s not just about running a business; it’s about embodying your brand in everything you do. Mel Haque

Aussie Mum Mel Haque is revolutionising the children’s craft industry with her award-winning product, Wild Dough. What began as a simple solution to entertain her toddler has blossomed into a multimillion-dollar business, making Wild Dough Australia’s premier playdough brand.

“When my second child, Harvey, was born, I felt overwhelmed trying to juggle a newborn and a toddler,” Mel recalls. “Playdough became a lifesaver, giving me a few extra moments of peace. However, I was frustrated by the quality of commercial playdough, which was often hard, dried out quickly, and required adult assistance.”

Determined to create a better solution, Mel experimented with homemade playdough recipes. Her efforts resulted in Wild Dough, a uniquely soft and long-lasting playdough that her children loved. Recognizing the potential of her product, Mel launched Wild Dough in late 2018, and within a year, the business had reached six figures in sales.

The beginning

Mel Haque, founder of Wild Dough, initially created the product as a solution to her own parenting challenges. While on maternity leave with her second child, Haque found herself juggling the demands of motherhood and seeking ways to entertain her daughter, Ruby. “My daughter Ruby loved playing with playdough, but the store-bought versions were always drying out and weren’t soft enough for her little hands. With a newborn in tow, I needed something that Ruby could engage with independently, without constantly needing my help.

“Frustrated by the lack of quality options, I decided to create my own playdough that was softer, longer-lasting, and provided Ruby with an engaging activity she could do on her own. The change in our daily routine was immediate—I finally felt like I had an extra set of hands and a bit of time to breathe. This experience sparked a deep passion in me to offer this same space and peace of mind to other mums.

“What began as a way to keep my daughter entertained soon resonated with other parents who were also looking for a reliable, high-quality, and safe playdough. That’s when I realised I had something special. Wild Dough was born not just to fill a gap in the market for a superior playdough, but to give parents the gift of time—whether it’s to enjoy a hot cuppa or simply take a breath—knowing their child is engaged with a product that is not only screen-free but also rich in developmental benefits. The journey has been incredible ever since.”

By balancing our focus on different income streams we’ve managed to keep the business thriving even during traditionally slower periods.

Mel attributes the company’s growth to a diversified product offering and a strong focus on customer understanding. “We expanded from simply selling Wild Dough in jars to launching seasonal collections, developing a range of tools, stampers, and cutters to enhance play, and more recently, introducing our DIY Playdough Mix—a true game-changer for parents who enjoy making playdough at home with their kids. Attending trade shows, both in Australia and the US, such as the New York Toy Fair, has been crucial in expanding our wholesale business and reaching new markets.

“Understanding our customers—their needs and wants—has been central to our strategy from the very beginning. We’ve spread our marketing efforts across multiple areas of both paid and organic channels, but the real game changer was partnering with influencers, both big and small, and building ambassador teams. These partnerships have not only consistently created awareness for Wild Dough but have also added a layer of personal endorsement that resonates deeply with our audience. This approach has kept our social channels full of user-generated content from day one, showcasing real-life experiences and the joy that Wild Dough brings to families.

“Our focus on social media has always been to provide inspiration for playdough play, regardless of the brand of playdough families have at home. We invite everyone to follow us to discover the unlimited ways and activities you can do with playdough—it’s an incredibly versatile and open-ended tool that can spark endless creativity and fun. By balancing our focus on different income streams we’ve managed to keep the business thriving even during traditionally slower periods. This omnichannel approach has ensured that we remain resilient and continue to grow, no matter the season.”

Australian-made, parent-approved

Mel says: “Wild Dough stands out in the market due to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and a clear focus on our mission. Unlike competitors, we’re laser-focused on creating a product that truly meets the needs of both children and parents. This dedication is evident in our playdough’s exceptional softness, long-lasting properties, and rehydratable feature, providing real value to families.

“Beyond its functional benefits, Wild Dough captivates children with its vibrant colors, irresistible texture, and delightful scents. Our commitment to kid-safe, high-quality, Australian-made ingredients ensures both longevity and minimal environmental impact, aligning with the values of conscious consumers. Wild Dough’s branding extends beyond eye-catching graphics. We maintain a consistent tone and brand personality across all communications, creating a memorable and fun experience for parents and children. This thoughtful approach fosters trust and loyalty among our customers, making Wild Dough a beloved choice for families. What truly sets Wild Dough apart is our connection with our community. By focusing on what we do best and staying true to our vision, we’ve created a brand that resonates deeply with families and continues to stand out in the crowded market.”

Mel explained that innovation at Wild Dough is driven by a deep understanding of customer needs and a commitment to continuous product improvement. “ We’ve expanded our range with tools and seasonal collections, and our recent launch of the DIY Playdough Mix has been a hit, offering an engaging, easy-to-use product that turns making playdough into a fun activity for families. We also focus on staying ahead through strategic expansion—attending international trade fairs and planning our global offering for 2025, which will simplify our product line for easier distribution in stores globally. Our approach to marketing, particularly through omnichannel strategies, ensures that we capture opportunities across various sales channels, keeping us competitive and relevant.”

Mel discussed the challenges faced during the pandemic, particularly the impact of Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions on manufacturing. “We faced supply chain disruptions, like the Australia-wide flour shortage and issues with our jar supplier, but these challenges pushed us to innovate. We diversified our packaging options and opened new sales channels, including expanding into the US market with local warehousing. Securing a government contract with the Victorian Government was another milestone, which required us to upscale our production significantly in a very short time. By staying flexible and focusing on multiple income streams, we’ve been able to overcome these challenges and continue growing.”

Mel reflected on the journey, emphasizing the importance of resilience and adaptability in business. She highlighted the unexpected challenges that arise and the necessity of pivoting quickly to succeed. “I’ve also learned the value of diversifying income streams and not relying on a single source of revenue. This strategy has allowed us to balance our workload and maintain steady growth, even during slower periods. Lastly, I’ve learned that building a strong community around your brand is invaluable. Our connection with our customers has been a key factor in our success, as it has allowed us to grow organically and foster loyalty.”

Lessons from Wild Dough

I’ve learned that building a strong community around your

brand is invaluable.

“One of the most crucial lessons I’ve learned is the importance of omnichannel marketing and diversification. By spreading our focus across different income streams and marketing channels, we’ve been able to maintain steady growth and mitigate risks, even during challenging times. This approach has allowed us to capture opportunities in various areas, ensuring that the business remains resilient and adaptable.

“Another key lesson is the value of staying connected with our community. Our customers are our greatest advocates, and building and maintaining those relationships has been vital to our success. Engaging with our community, listening to their feedback, and fostering a sense of belonging have all contributed to a loyal customer base that continues to support and champion Wild Dough. Adaptability has also been essential. In business, things don’t always go according to plan, and the ability to pivot and embrace new opportunities is what keeps a business thriving. Whether it’s responding to market trends or adjusting our strategy in the face of challenges, staying open to change has been a cornerstone of our growth.

“Finally, I’ve learned the importance of consistently showing up and representing your brand wherever you go. It’s not just about running a business; it’s about embodying your brand in everything you do. Dress on brand, show your personality, and be ready to share your elevator pitch at any moment. Whether you’re at an event, on social media, or in everyday life, it’s crucial to be loud and proud about what you do. Showing up consistently and authentically has helped build recognition and trust in the Wild Dough brand, making it more than just a product, but a reflection of our values and mission.”

“I would advise any aspiring entrepreneur to focus on something they’re truly passionate about because that passion will sustain them through the inevitable challenges. It’s also important to think big picture—consider how you can diversify your income streams and capture opportunities across different markets. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket; instead, look at your business holistically and think about how different parts can support each other. Lastly, don’t be afraid to take risks and make bold moves, but always back your decisions with solid research and a deep understanding of your market.”

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.