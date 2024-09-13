In today’s fast-paced business world, efficiency and automation are key to staying ahead of the curve. SheetMagic is an innovative business tool that combines the power of AI with web scraping capabilities, seamlessly integrated into Google Sheets. With a high rating of 4.8/5 stars based on 200+ reviews and loved by over 6,000 users, SheetMagic is here to revolutionize the way you work with data and content.

Features

SheetMagic offers a range of features that cater to various business needs, making it a versatile tool for different industries and functions. Some key features include:

AI Content Generation: Utilize ChatGPT to generate AI content and images directly in Google Sheets.

Web Scraping: Extract real-time data from websites and search engine result pages effortlessly.

Data Analysis: Summarize content, classify data, and organize information for easy decision-making.

Data Cleaning: Streamline your data by cleaning up lists, extracting key information, and maintaining data integrity.

Top 5 SheetMagic Use Cases

Bulk Product Descriptions: Easily create bulk product descriptions or ad copies for thousands of products in minutes, using existing data and customized prompts. SEO Content Generation: Scrape top search results to generate SEO-friendly content quickly and efficiently. Sales Email Customization: Personalize sales emails at scale and enrich lead lists for targeted marketing campaigns. Web Data Extraction: Extract specific information from websites using AI algorithms for accurate and reliable data. Programmatic SEO: Generate unique datasets and content to enhance your SEO strategies and improve search engine rankings.

Whether you’re in e-commerce, marketing, advertising, or any other industry that relies heavily on data and content, SheetMagic has something to offer to elevate your Google Workspace tasks.

Pricing

SheetMagic offers a Solo Plan for $19/month and an Unlimited Team Plan for $79/month. Features include AI in Google Sheets, unlimited usage, team access, collaboration, and scraping features like scraping entire webpages, headings, and meta titles. Support levels include basic email support and priority email support.

