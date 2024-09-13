Harvey Weinstein charged with additional crimes

Harvey Weinstein is recovering from an emergency heart surgery at a Manhattan hospital to remove fluid from his heart and lungs. Photo / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with new criminal charges in New York, a prosecutor has said in court, as the Manhattan district attorney’s office prepares to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his rape conviction.

Jurors in Manhattan found Weinstein, 72, guilty of rape charges in 2020. But the New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Manhattan prosecutors said in July that they were investigating additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein after more women agreed to testify against the Miramax studio co-founder.

He has denied ever having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg did not specify the new charges Weinstein faces during a hearing before Judge Curtis Farber in New York state court in Manhattan.