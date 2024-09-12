Discover more Ai business tools.

TypeAI is an innovative document editor that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to streamline the writing process for busy professionals. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of AI-powered features, TypeAI is trusted by leading companies, startups, and institutions, including Amazon, Buffer, Princeton University, Dolby Digital, and more.

Features

AI Document Generator: Generate blog posts, newsletters, emails, social content, and more in your signature style with TypeAI’s AI document generator. You can also attach your own Word docs, PDFs, and URLs to generate documents with more substance while maintaining privacy.

AI Text Editor: Improve, shorten, lengthen, and simplify your writing with TypeAI’s AI editing features. Enhance the readability of your text and hit your word count goals effortlessly. You can also use your custom instructions when needed.

AI Word Generator: Write faster with AI that generates sentences, lists, and paragraphs directly at your cursor as you write. Boost your writing speed even further with TypeAI’s keyboard shortcuts.

Writing Idea Generator: Find the perfect idea with real-time suggestions from TypeAI’s writing AI. Analyze your writing to identify opportunities for expansion or improvement and seamlessly incorporate new ideas into your document.

AI Writing Assistant: Chat with a powerful AI writing assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-40 and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Engage in a conversation directly inside your document to brainstorm ideas, expand passages, add detail, translate text, and more.

In addition to these advanced AI features, TypeAI offers a modern word processor with full offline capability, multiple export file types (PDF, Word doc, HTML, Markdown), flexible content formats (images, code blocks, math notation), and convenient keyboard shortcuts for easy navigation and editing.

Try TypeAI risk-free for 14 days and experience the benefits of AI-powered writing for yourself. Whether you need to ideate, write, edit, or publish content, TypeAI is designed to help you achieve your writing goals faster than ever before, without compromising on quality.

Pricing

TypeAI offers a pricing plan of $23 per month, with a 20% discount for yearly payments. The plan includes access to AI text generation, editing, writing assistant, unlimited document files, large language models, personalized onboarding, and priority customer support through Discord community membership.

Visit type.ai for more.

