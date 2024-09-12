If you work for an organisation with 15 or more employees, you now have the right to decline work emails and calls after hours. If your manager hasn’t raised the ‘right to disconnect’ with you, here’s why you should kickstart the conversation.

For many Australian employees, finding harmony between their personal and professional lives is a struggle. According to Gartner’s latest Global Talent Monitor survey, overall employee wellness is at an all-time low of 29.3 per cent.

The survey also showed location and work-life balance are the top two reasons Australians would change jobs. These have stayed the same for three consecutive quarters, as employees seek to retain personal control of their working conditions.

Founded in the spirit of promoting greater work-life balance, a solution to this challenge has now been legislated. The ‘right to disconnect’ allows workers to decline any form of communication from their boss if contacted outside of working hours, unless that refusal is unreasonable.

However, before you snap your laptop shut and switch your phone to silent, speak to your boss or manager first. You could be disconnecting yourself from more than you think.

The hidden risks of ‘disconnecting’

While the ‘right to disconnect’ empowers employees to set time-specific boundaries with their managers, it won’t protect workers from issues relating to perceived engagement, productivity or effort.

Taking an uncompromising approach to your work hours without explaining your needs to your manager or colleagues could also limit your ability to access alternative hours when you really need them. For many employers, flexibility is a two-way street.

Choice at work can be incredibly important to your overall experience. Gartner research shows that when organisations provide radical flexibility – not just when and where you work, but with whom, on what and how much – the percentage of employees defined as high performers increases by 40 per cent.

Having a positive connection to work stems from feeling understood or cared for and having autonomy in all aspects of your role.

For both employees and managers, this means having personalised discussions about when, where and how the work gets done. The time you start and finish is only one part of the conversation.

Don’t just disconnect – advocate for yourself

Work-life balance will look different from one person to the next. While a hard stop might suit some, others may prefer to log on after hours if it means they can be present for their family or spend time working on their own wellbeing needs during standard work hours.

Whatever it looks like, make sure it works for you!

The next 12 months will be a learning curve for organisations before full compliance is required in August 2025. As an employee, use this time to proactively discuss what your ideal work arrangement looks like with your manager, and how you plan to get your work done.

Once you’ve agreed on a schedule or plan that suits you best, get a formal agreement in place and review it on a regular basis. Checking in once a quarter or every six months will ensure that both you and your manager are aligned and have the same expectations.

Given working hours and availability won’t just impact you; it may affect your team’s ability to plan meetings, complete work or engage in team building initiatives. It’s important to take the time to discuss and agree on what your team norms and work styles are. This way you won’t miss out on opportunities when they arise.

By thinking beyond simply switching off and taking a broader approach to your personal and professional needs, you can reset your boundaries to ensure you thrive at work and at home.

