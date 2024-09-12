In the fast-paced business world, understanding customer feedback is crucial for making informed decisions and creating impactful products. Olvy, an AI-powered tool, offers a centralized workspace where businesses can gather insights from surveys, interviews, reviews, support tickets, and sales calls. With state-of-the-art AI technology, Olvy automates the process of organizing and managing feedback, turning chaos into actionable insights.

Features

Unify Customer Voices:

Olvy integrates with multiple channels such as Slack, Discord, Twitter, Telegram, and Play Store, bringing all customer feedback into one place. This saves time on manual work and ensures that every voice is heard.

Extract Insights Quickly:

Olvy allows users to extract insights from user interviews in minutes, bulk upload survey responses for quick analysis, and integrate feedback from over 1000+ apps through Zapier integration.

AI-Powered Analysis:

Olvy AI does the heavy lifting by enriching raw feedback and transforming it into actionable insights. The Auto-Listener agent identifies and imports genuine feedback, filtering out noise to capture pure insights.

Efficient Feedback Management:

Leading companies like LottieFiles and Ready Player Me have reported increased productivity and efficiency after integrating Olvy. LottieFiles saw a 65% boost in productivity, while Ready Player Me reduced feedback analysis time by 50%.

Identify Patterns and Anomalies:

Olvy helps businesses discover patterns, anomalies, and answer key business questions with a simple click. The tool automatically identifies feedback types to prioritize actions and offers thematic analysis for deeper understanding.

While the free version of Olvy offers limited functionality, the paid version provides a powerful solution for businesses looking to streamline their feedback management processes. By leveraging AI technology, Olvy empowers decision-making with data-driven insights, enables continuous product improvement, and helps businesses stay connected to their users’ needs.

Pricing

Olvy offers a free plan for individuals, an Essentials plan for $60/month with advanced features, a Business plan for $240/month with additional tools, and an Enterprise plan with customizable options for larger teams. Pricing is transparent and adapts to the size of the company.

Visit olvy.co for more.

