Loading This suggests Marles rejected Campbell’s recommendation for a handful of officers, allowing them to retain their honours. Most are understood to have left the Defence Force. In a speech to parliament on Thursday, Marles said the Brereton inquiry had examined “arguably the most serious allegations of Australian war crimes in our history”. “This will always be a matter of national shame,” he said.

Marles said his decision to remove honours from some commanders “was consistent with the findings and recommendations of the Brereton report”. “In accordance with obligations owed to individuals involved, including under the Privacy Act, I am prohibited from disclosing the details and outcomes,” he said. Marles paid tribute to the “sacred service” of the vast majority of Australian Defence personnel and commended those who told the truth about what happened in Afghanistan. “These people whose names are not heralded, have changed our country for the better. Today, we honour them.” The decision does not have any promotion consequences for those who have been stripped of their honours, and it is up to individuals to decide whether they want to surrender their physical medals.

The Distinguished Service Cross was introduced in 1991 and is awarded for distinguished command and leadership in warlike operations. Opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie said it was important for Australia to “learn from this tragic and bitter chapter in our military history”, but did not directly address the stripping of medals from the former commanders. “The Brereton report was painful as it unearthed painful truths about some of our conduct in the Afghan war,” Hastie, a former SAS soldier who served in Afghanistan, said in a reply to Marles’ speech. “Reputations both personal and institutional have been damaged.” He choked with emotion in his response, saying “our soldiers must tell the truth, and those in leadership must seek it out. If both our soldiers and our leaders had done so, we might not be in this place today. But here we are, and it has been a tough reckoning.” Marles’ decision does not affect Campbell, who offered to return a Distinguished Service Cross awarded to him for his stewardship as commander of Middle East Operations but was knocked back by the Morrison government.

Martin Hamilton-Smith, the head of the Australian SAS Association, reacted angrily, saying: “This appears to be the first time in the history of ANZAC that an Australian government has so betrayed the courage and sacrifice of the men they sent to fight and die in our country’s name.” Accusing Marles of “spitting at the feet of our Australian veterans”, he said, “The message this sends is disgraceful.” RSL Australia president Greg Melick said the organisation firmly believed that no medals should be taken away until all investigations and potential trials had been completed. “The RSL is aware of the significant strain this matter has placed on veterans, even those not involved in alleged incidents,” he said. Independent senator Jacqui Lambie, who served in the army for more than a decade, accused the government of “throwing our Diggers under the bus”, telling Sky News that more senior Defence figures should be held accountable for any alleged wrongdoing in Afghanistan.

Lambie questioned why Marles had made the decision in the same week as tabling the final report from the royal commission into veteran suicide, saying she was concerned it could exacerbate veterans’ mental health issues. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told 2GB that Marles had “abrogated responsibility here by letting this cloud hang for so long”, but did not say whether he supported the decision. He said he was glad Marles had stuck by his 2021 decision not to strip 3000 members of the Special Operations Task Group of their meritorious unit citations. Loading In his 2020 report, former NSW Supreme Court judge Paul Brereton said that “it is difficult to see how any commander at the Special Operations Task Group, Squadron or Troop level, under whose command (or ‘on whose watch’) any substantiated incident referred to in this Report occurred, could in good conscience retain a distinguished service award in respect of that command”.