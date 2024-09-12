Discover more Ai business tools.

MrZeroCode is a no-code platform trusted by thousands of happy customers, offering the simplicity and functionality needed to design, build, and publish websites and webapps in just minutes. With AI-powered SmartBlocks®, users can effortlessly create visually stunning websites with advanced functionalities without the need for coding skills. Whether you are building a personal blog or establishing an online presence for your business, MrZeroCode empowers you to transform your ideas into fully functional websites with just a few simple clicks.

Features

SmartBlocks: MrZeroCode offers a wide range of SmartBlocks for intuitive website creation, managing payments, generating leads, and simplifying administration, all tailored to fit every business need.

Datasources: Streamline your workflows and increase productivity with the ability to create databases and capture customer data effortlessly.

Domain Integration: Seamlessly integrate your domain with MrZeroCode to enhance your online presence and boost your website’s performance.

Forms: Capture valuable information effortlessly with Forms SmartBlocks, enabling you to collect data and engage with your audience effectively.

Multiple Pages: Build multiple pages for your website with ease, allowing you to create a comprehensive online platform for your business or personal use.

User Authentication: Ensure the security of your website with user authentication features, providing a safe and personalized experience for your visitors.

Built-in Web Hosting: Host your website directly on MrZeroCode’s platform, eliminating the need for external hosting services and streamlining your website management process.

Responsive Design: Create visually stunning websites that adapt to all devices and screen sizes, ensuring a seamless user experience for your audience.

With MrZeroCode, you can explore a user-friendly, no-code environment that enables you to create, iterate, and deploy websites or landing pages swiftly and efficiently. From crafting personal blogs to establishing business sites, MrZeroCode offers the tools and functionalities needed to shape your success online, one Smart Block at a time.

Pricing

MrZeroCode offers three pricing plans for businesses: ‘FREE’ with basic features, ‘Growth’ for $19/month with more capabilities, and ‘Scale’ for $39/month with premium scalability options. Each plan includes various features such as unlimited site visitors, data sources, and SSL certificate.

Visit mrzerocode.ai for more.

Keep up to date with our stories on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.