SingularityNET and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance introduce ASI token on Cardano, replacing FET.

The ASI deployment includes a migration tool and an Ethereum-Cardano bridge to foster adoption.

Ben Goertzel praises Cardano’s infrastructure for its low-cost and high security, enhancing AI capabilities.

The BNB and ASI collaboration focuses on decentralised storage solutions, advancing data control for users.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the crypto world continue to deepen their collaboration as both sectors evolve. For example, recently Coinbase announced AI-to-AI transactions – although this is not the first of its kind – it’s the involvement of large and well-known actors that gains attention.

Now, SingularityNET and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance have just launched the native FET token (soon to be renamed ASI) on the Cardano blockchain. ASI is a recent merge of SingularityNET, Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol.

In a recent post, the Zug, Switzerland and Singapore-based company stated that the move is advancing the creation of a decentralised AI ecosystem:

This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing mission to create a decentralized and ethical AI ecosystem, now further strengthened by Cardano’s advanced, secure infrastructure. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

ASI Deployed on Cardano with Enhanced Interoperability

The FET token, now under the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) banner, has replaced the AGIX token as a native asset on the Cardano blockchain.

The statement said, “users can expect to see this reflected in block explorers within a few days”, with a migration tool and an updated Ethereum-Cardano bridge rolling out this September to facilitate easy transfers and promote wider adoption across decentralised networks.

Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, commented on the development:

The low cost, high speed, top security and mathematical elegance of the Cardano infrastructure have been an inspiration to me since the early days of SingularityNET. Ben Goertzel

The Alliance said it has an ongoing commitment to its partnership with Cardano, aiming to use blockchain technology to advance Artificial Superintelligence in an accessible way. They invite developers, businesses, and community members to engage with new tools and contribute to the decentralised AI ecosystem.

BNB and ASI Collaboration Furthers Decentralisation Efforts

Earlier, in late August, BNB Chain and the SingularityNET Foundation announced their collaboration to enhance blockchain and AI integration by developing decentralised storage solutions.

This partnership will integrate SingularityNET’s AI infrastructure with BNB Greenfield to improve data reliability and performance, focusing on creating a decentralised data economy where users can control and monetise their own data.

Goertzel said the “inability of GenAI tools to tell fact from fiction” is a major roadblock to mainstream adoption of Generative AI use cases. However, the integration with BNB Greenfield is hoped to provide the necessary data infrastructure and knowledge graph integration to bypass these limitations and fulfil a broader range of application needs.

Integration of AI systems with knowledge graphs is the clear solution to this problem, and this requires robust integration of AI networks with knowledge graphs and large scale data infrastructure. The integration of SingularityNET platform with BNB Greenfield provides an ideal platform for rolling out the next generation of AI systems that transcend the limitations of current GenAI systems and meet the full spectrum of application needs. Ben Goertzel

