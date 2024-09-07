Travala has partnered with Skyscanner, allowing over 110 million monthly users to book tickets and accommodation with crypto.

The partnership is expected to push crypto adoption and showcase the utility of crypto and blockchain technology.

Travala is Skyscanner’s first crypto-native travel platform, putting it next to giants like Expedia, Booking.com, and Agoda.

Travala, one of the few blockchain-based travel platforms, has partnered with global travel marketplace Skyscanner, allowing users to book flights using over 100 cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ether (ETH).

Travala has over 2 million hotels across all countries and their dependent territories. This is the first crypto-native platform featured on Skyscanner, making the blockchain-based platform visible alongside major travel agencies like Expedia, Booking.com, and Agoda.

Back in 2021, Travala (AVA), backed by Binance, was already pushing crypto adoption by allowing users to book flights and accommodations using several cryptocurrencies. The platform migrated from Binance Smart Chain to the NEO blockchain.

Exposure to Crypto Through Flights

Skyscanner’s massive user base, with over 110 million monthly users, is set to provide Travala with substantial exposure, further promoting the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain in the travel industry.

Sanja Vukik, Skyscanner’s Head of Hotels, highlighted the collaboration’s significance.

This partnership reflects our commitment to offering innovative solutions for travelers, providing flexibility and accessibility through alternative payment options. Sanja Vukik, Skyscanner’s Head of Hotels

Meanwhile, Travala’s CEO, Juan Otero, emphasised the role of this visibility in advancing crypto adoption. According to Otero, the Skyscanner partnership showcases the utility of crypto. He explained to Cointelegraph:

Travel marketplaces like Skyscanner are the starting point for many during the discoverability phase for travelers, and having Travala featured on one of the world’s leading travel marketplaces will encourage curiosity that guides Web2 users into the world of Web3. Juan Otero, Travala CEO

Pushing Crypto Adoption by Any Means Possible

Flashy and fancy things like layer-2s, decentralised exchanges, and a lot of complicated technology —while amazing for crypto— don’t appear to be the main drivers of adoption lately. Instead, it seems like prediction markets like Polymarket, TON-based Telegram mini-games, and potentially blockchain-based travel platforms could be the main drivers of crypto adoption in the mainstream.

Of course, BlackRock and spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have already taken care of institutional investors and traditional financial companies interested in crypto assets.

However, for the average person, there’s more product-market fit to allow users to bet on political outcomes, play simple tapping games using crypto, and now buy flight tickets using crypto.